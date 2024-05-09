GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) ("Solo Brands" or "the Company") today announced its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2024.

"We are pleased with our first quarter results as sales and adjusted EBITDA came in ahead of our expectations driven by strong performance in our wholesale channel. We were encouraged to see sales trends accelerate as we moved through the quarter," said Chris Metz, Chief Executive Officer of Solo Brands. "During the quarter we made considerable progress on developing our strategic plan for our core brands, while continuing to focus on putting the right people and processes in place to position us to generate consistent long-term growth."

Consolidated First Quarter 2024 Highlights Compared to First Quarter 2023

Net sales of $85.3 million, down $2.9 million or 3.3%

Net loss of $6.5 million, down $7.4 million

Net loss per Class A common stock - basic and diluted of $0.06, down $0.07

Adjusted net income (1)(2) of $1.7 million, down $8.7 million or 83.8%

of $1.7 million, down $8.7 million or 83.8% Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $4.3 million, down $11.1 million or 72.1%

of $4.3 million, down $11.1 million or 72.1% Adjusted net income per Class A common stock(1)(2) of $0.03 per diluted share, down $0.07

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Net sales decreased to $85.3 million, or 3.3%, compared to $88.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Lower net sales resulted from less effective marketing and thereby lower site traffic within the direct-to-consumer net sales channel in the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2023. While net sales within the direct-to-consumer net sales channel declined, wholesale net sales increased, period over period, resulting from a continuation of the growth experienced with our strategic partnerships.

Direct-to-consumer revenues decreased to $51.0 million, or 6.8%, compared to $54.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Wholesale revenues increased to $34.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to $33.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross profit decreased to $50.5 million, or 7.1%, compared to $54.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 primarily driven by the decrease in net sales, coupled with a shift in channel mix to more wholesale when compared to the prior year. Gross margin decreased to 59.2%, or 250 basis points, when compared to the same period of the prior year due to a shift in channel mix to wholesale from direct-to-consumer as compared to the same quarter in the prior year, as the wholesale channel typically has lower gross margins compared to that of the direct-to-consumer channel.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $48.4 million, or 8.5%, compared to $44.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by increases of $5.5 million in variable costs, including marketing and distribution expenses. Partially offsetting these increases, fixed costs declined $1.7 million, stemming from reductions in employee related expenses.

Other operating expenses increased to $2.2 million compared to $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by management transition costs, associated with expenses related to additional senior leadership positions, and strategic consulting engagements.

Interest expense, net increased to $3.1 million, or 35.9%, compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, as a result of an increase in the weighted average interest rate on our total debt balance, as well as a higher average debt balance when compared to the same period of the prior year.

Net (loss) income per Class A common stock basic and diluted per share was $(0.06) for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $0.01 for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income per Class A common stock(1)(2) was $0.03 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $0.10 for the first quarter of 2023.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $15.4 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $19.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Inventory was $112.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $111.6 million at December 31, 2023.

Outstanding borrowings were $82.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility, and $90.0 million under the Term Loan Agreement as of March 31, 2024 compared to $60.0 million and $91.3 million at December 31, 2023, respectively. The borrowing capacity on the Revolving Credit Facility was $350.0 million as of March 31, 2024, leaving $267.4 million of availability, net of issued and outstanding letters of credit.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

While first quarter results exceeded our expectations, we will continue to monitor the uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment for the remainder of the year. As such, we are reaffirming guidance for 2024 as follows:

Total revenue is expected to be between $490 million to $510 million for 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA margin* is expected to be between 10% to 12% for 2024.

The Company's full year 2024 guidance is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change, many of which are outside the Company's control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.

* The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted adjusted EBITDA margin to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) margin as a percent of net sales, respectively, within this press release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. With respect to GAAP net income (loss) margin, these items include, but are not limited to, equity-based compensation with respect to future grants and forfeitures, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net income, and are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control. (1) This release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented and a reconciliation of these measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures. (2) This release reflects a change to the presentation of the adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock from previous periods in order to provide a more concise view. Prior periods are presented on this new basis for comparability purposes. Please see the definition of "Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Common Stock" below for more information.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, develops and produces ingenious lifestyle products that help customers create lasting memories. Through an omni-channel distribution model that leverages e-commerce, strategic wholesale relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through six lifestyle brands - Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and IcyBreeze, maker of portable air conditioning coolers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding expectations of achieving long-term growth and profitability and our anticipated GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "guidance," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to manage our future growth effectively; our ability to expand into additional markets; our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; our ability to cost-effectively attract new customers and retain our existing customers; our failure to maintain product quality and product performance at an acceptable cost; the impact of product liability and warranty claims and product recalls; the highly competitive market in which we operate; business interruptions resulting from geopolitical actions, natural disasters, or pandemics; risks associated with our international operations; problems with, or loss of, our suppliers or an inability to obtain raw materials; and the ability of our stockholders to influence corporate matters. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Solo Brands at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOLO BRANDS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 85,324 $ 88,207 Cost of goods sold 34,780 33,804 Gross profit 50,544 54,403 Operating expenses Selling, general & administrative expenses 48,410 44,622 Depreciation and amortization expenses 6,275 6,178 Other operating expenses 2,211 405 Total operating expenses 56,896 51,205 Income (loss) from operations (6,352 ) 3,198 Non-operating (income) expense Interest expense, net 3,106 2,286 Other non-operating (income) expense 221 (332 ) Total non-operating (income) expense 3,327 1,954 Income (loss) before income taxes (9,679 ) 1,244 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,195 ) 311 Net income (loss) (6,484 ) 933 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,082 ) 9 Net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ (3,402 ) $ 924 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation, net of tax 43 13 Comprehensive income (loss) (6,441 ) 946 Less: other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 15 4 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,082 ) 9 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ (3,374 ) $ 933 Net income (loss) per Class A common stock Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding Basic 58,068 63,670 Diluted 58,068 63,890

SOLO BRANDS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value and per unit data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,411 $ 19,842 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.1 million and $1.5 million 39,033 42,725 Inventory 112,333 111,613 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,869 21,893 Total current assets 191,646 196,073 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 26,480 26,159 Intangible assets, net 216,414 221,010 Goodwill 169,648 169,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,924 30,788 Other non-current assets 10,162 15,640 Total non-current assets 456,628 463,245 Total assets $ 648,274 $ 659,318 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,326 $ 21,846 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,229 55,155 Deferred revenue 2,445 5,310 Current portion of long-term debt 7,500 6,250 Total current liabilities 68,500 88,561 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt, net 162,708 142,993 Deferred tax liability 18,405 17,319 Operating lease liabilities 28,138 24,648 Other non-current liabilities 8,084 13,534 Total non-current liabilities 217,335 198,494 Commitments and contingencies (Note 1) Equity Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 468,767,205 shares authorized, 58,160,838 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024; 468,767,205 shares authorized, 57,947,711 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 58 58 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 33,067,888 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 33,047,780 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 358,145 357,385 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (118,860 ) (115,458 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (273 ) (230 ) Treasury stock (648 ) (526 ) Equity attributable to the controlling interest 238,455 241,262 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 123,984 131,001 Total equity 362,439 372,263 Total liabilities and equity $ 648,274 $ 659,318

SOLO BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (6,484 ) $ 933 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 6,497 6,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 2,290 1,961 Equity-based compensation 1,229 4,794 Deferred income taxes 966 (1,604 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 398 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 215 215 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment - 46 Warranty provision (16 ) - Changes in accounts receivable reserves (200 ) 67 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 3,853 8,917 Inventory (925 ) 8,025 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,979 ) 1,628 Accounts payable 2,716 (2,658 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (22,170 ) (8,743 ) Deferred revenue (2,865 ) (3,148 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities (1,124 ) (2,086 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 72 12 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (18,527 ) 14,703 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (2,387 ) (1,820 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,387 ) (1,820 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from long-term debt 22,000 - Repayments of long-term debt (1,250 ) (6,250 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (4,284 ) (4,304 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (122 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 16,344 (10,554 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 139 71 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4,431 ) 2,400 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 19,842 23,293 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 15,411 $ 25,693 SUPPLEMENTAL NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING DISCLOSURES: Operating lease right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 5,223 $ 259

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"); however, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. We use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income, adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures principally as measures of our operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to our investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to ours. Our management also uses these non-GAAP measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.

None of these non-GAAP measures is a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of our liquidity or operating performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income (loss) from continuing operations as determined under U.S. GAAP. In addition, the exclusion of certain gains or losses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual or infrequent as they may recur in the future, nor should it be construed that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate our liquidity or financial performance. Some of these limitations are as follows.

These non-GAAP measures exclude certain tax payments that may require a reduction in cash available to us; do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures (including capitalized software developmental costs) or contractual commitments; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; exclude certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions; and exclude equity-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

In addition, other companies may define and calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than us, thereby limiting the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as a comparative tool. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures.

Free Cash Flow

We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by capital expenditures (consisting of purchases of property and equipment, purchases of intangible assets and capitalization of internal use software). We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available for operational expenses, investments in our business, strategic acquisitions, and for certain other activities such as repaying debt obligations and stock repurchases.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

We calculate adjusted net income as net income (loss) excluding impairment charges and the costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance, as listed below under "Non-GAAP Adjustments". Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests is calculated as income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted in the same manner as adjusted net income, adjusted for the allocable attribution to the noncontrolling interest.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Common Stock

We calculate adjusted net income (loss) as adjusted net income, as defined above, less the allocable portion of net income to the noncontrolling interest, divided by weighted average diluted shares or weighted average shares of Class A common stock, respectively, as calculated under U.S. GAAP.

Beginning with the reporting of our results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023, adjusted net income (loss) per Class A Common Stock removes the portion of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests as management believes this presentation provides investors with a more concise view of the Company's results. The Company intends to present adjusted net income (loss) per Class A Common Stock on this basis going forward and will present prior periods on the same basis for comparability purposes.

EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, and the costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance, as listed below under "Non-GAAP Adjustments".

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We calculate adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

In addition to the costs specifically noted under the non-GAAP metrics above, the Company believes that evaluation of its financial performance can be enhanced by a supplemental presentation of results that exclude costs believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance. These costs are excluded in order to enhance consistency and comparativeness with results in prior periods that do not include such items and to provide a basis for evaluating operating results in future periods.

Amortization expense - Represents the non-cash amortization of intangible assets related to the reorganization transactions in 2020 and the 2021 and 2023 acquisitions.

Management transition costs - Represents costs primarily related to executive transition costs for executive search fees and related costs for the transition of certain members of management.

Equity-based compensation expense - Represents the non-cash expense related to the incentive units, restricted stock units, options, performance stock units, executive performance stock units and employee stock purchases, with vestings occurring over time and settled with the Company's common stock.

Business optimization and expansion expenses - Represents select consulting and software implementation fees.

Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability - Represents the charge to mark the contingent earn-out consideration to fair value in connection with the 2023 acquisitions.

Inventory fair value write-ups - Represents the recognition of fair market value write-ups of inventory accounted for under ASC 805 related to the 2023 acquisitions.

Transaction costs - Represents transaction costs primarily related to professional service fees incurred in connection with the secondary offering, S-3 registration statement filed in 2023 and acquisition activities, including financial diligence and legal fees.

Tax impact of adjusting items - Represents the tax impact of the respective adjustments for each non-GAAP financial measure calculated at an expected statutory rate of 21.0%, adjusted to reflect the allocation to the controlling interest.



SOLO BRANDS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 50,544 $ 54,403 Inventory fair value write-up(1) 38 - Adjusted gross profit $ 50,582 $ 54,403 Gross profit margin (Gross profit as a % of net sales) 59.2 % 61.7 % Adjusted gross profit margin (Adjusted gross profit as a % of net sales) 59.3 % 61.7 %

(1) Represents the fair market value write-ups of inventory accounted for under ASC 805 related to the 2023 acquisitions.

The following table reconciles net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (18,527 ) $ 14,703 Capital expenditures (2,387 ) (1,820 ) Free cash flow $ (20,914 ) $ 12,883

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (6,484 ) $ 933 Amortization expense 5,041 5,254 Management transition costs 1,713 600 Equity-based compensation expense 1,229 4,794 Business optimization and expansion expense 975 - Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability 398 - Inventory fair value write-ups 38 - Transaction costs 23 283 Tax impact of adjusting items (1,262 ) (1,523 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,671 $ 10,341 Less: adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (95 ) 4,105 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ 1,766 $ 6,236 Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock $ 0.03 $ 0.10 Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding - basic 58,068 63,670 Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 58,068 63,890 Net income (loss) $ (6,484 ) $ 933 Interest expense 3,106 2,286 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,195 ) 311 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,497 6,178 EBITDA $ (76 ) $ 9,708 Management transition costs 1,713 600 Equity-based compensation expense 1,229 4,794 Business optimization and expansion expense 975 - Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability 398 - Inventory fair value write-ups 38 - Transaction costs 23 283 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,300 $ 15,385 Net income (loss) margin (Net income (loss) as a % of net sales) (7.6 )% 1.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales) 5.0 % 17.4 %

