CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation ("Hyatt" or the "Company") (NYSE: H) today reported first quarter 2024 results. Highlights include:

Comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR increased 5.5% compared to the same period in 2023

Comparable system-wide all-inclusive resorts Net Package RevPAR increased 11.0% compared to the same period in 2023

Net Rooms Growth was approximately 5.5%

Net Income was $522 million and Adjusted Net Income was $75 million

Diluted EPS was $4.93 and Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.71

Adjusted EBITDA was $252 million

Pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts was approximately 129,000 rooms

Repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares of Class A and Class B common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $388 million

Full year comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR is projected to increase 3% to 5% on a constant currency basis compared to full year 2023

Full year Net Income is projected between $1,135 million and $1,195 million

Full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $1,150 million and $1,190 million and is in line with previously provided 2024 Outlook when adjusting for $30 million of reduced Adjusted EBITDA due to transactions

Full year Capital Returns to Shareholders is projected between $800 million and $850 million

Mark S. Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyatt, said, "The year is off to a great start with gross fee revenue reaching a record of $262 million in the quarter. Our pipeline also reached a new record, expanding 10% year-over-year to 129,000 rooms, and we realized net rooms growth of 5.5%. World of Hyatt membership has grown by 22%, reaching a new record of 46 million members. Significant progress on asset dispositions is further expanding our asset-light earnings mix, reflecting our execution to permanently reduce owned real estate."

Segment Results and Highlights

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change (%) Management and franchising $ 203 $ 184 10.2 % Owned and leased 60 71 (16.5 )% Distribution 39 58 (31.7 )% Overhead (51 ) (46 ) (9.0 )% Eliminations 1 1 (33.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 252 $ 268 (5.9 )%

Management and franchising: Results in the first quarter were driven by solid demand across all customer segments. Regional highlights include strong outbound travel from Greater China, benefiting markets such as Japan, Thailand, and South Korea. Leisure demand was strong in Mexico and the Caribbean for hotels and all-inclusive resorts. European all-inclusive properties produced impressive Net Package RevPAR growth driven by high demand for resorts in the Canary Islands. In the United States, RevPAR was up approximately 2%, excluding the impact of Easter, reflecting normalized growth.

Owned and leased: Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter decreased by 9% compared to the first quarter of 2023, when adjusted for asset dispositions. The decline was driven by difficult comparisons to 2023, including the Super Bowl in Phoenix, higher real estate taxes, higher wages, and transaction costs related to asset sales in process.

Distribution: The segment performance was impacted by challenging year-over-year comparisons particularly due to ALG Vacations which lapped a strong quarter in the previous year.

Openings and Development

In the first quarter, 12 new hotels (or 2,425 rooms) joined Hyatt's portfolio. Notable openings included Thompson Houston, Secrets Tides Punta Cana, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, five UrCove properties in China, and Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands, marking the first hotel in Kenya.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 670 hotels (approximately 129,000 rooms).

Transactions and Capital Strategy

In addition to the completion of the transaction that resulted in the Company selling 80% of the entity that owns the Unlimited Vacation Club business (the "UVC Transaction") and the closing on the sale of Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino, which were previously announced, the Company is sharing the following updates:

Sold Park Hyatt Zurich on April 4, 2024, Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk on April 23, 2024, and Hyatt Regency Green Bay on May 1, 2024 to unrelated third parties for combined proceeds of $535 million at a 14.7x multiple. The Company entered into long-term management agreements for Park Hyatt Zurich and Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, and a long-term franchise agreement for Hyatt Regency Green Bay. In connection with the Park Hyatt Zurich transaction, the Company provided approximately $45 million of seller financing.

Signed a purchase and sale agreement for an asset that, upon closing, would generate gross proceeds that exceed the remaining portion of the Company's $2.0 billion asset sell-down commitment.

As previously disclosed, another asset remains in the marketing process.

As of May 9, 2024, the Company has realized $1.5 billion of gross proceeds from the net disposition of real estate at a 13.3x multiple and remains committed to successfully executing plans to realize $2.0 billion of gross proceeds from the sale of real estate, net of acquisitions, by the end of 2024 as part of its expanded asset disposition commitment announced in August 2021.

On February 28, 2024, Juniper Hotels, one of the Company's unconsolidated hospitality ventures in India, completed an initial public offering ("IPO") on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India. The Company holds approximately 86 million equity shares and following the IPO, retained a 38.8% ownership interest in the unconsolidated hospitality venture. The Company's shares were valued at approximately $536 million at March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, the Company reported the following:

Total debt of $3,055 million.

Pro rata share of unconsolidated hospitality venture debt of $457 million, substantially all of which is non-recourse to Hyatt and a portion of which Hyatt guarantees pursuant to separate agreements.

Total liquidity of approximately $2.3 billion with $794 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, and borrowing availability of $1,496 million under Hyatt's revolving credit facility, net of letters of credit outstanding.

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased a total of 528,427 shares of Class A common stock for approximately $76 million and 1,987,229 shares of Class B common stock for approximately $312 million. The Company's board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of the Company's common stock. These repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan or an accelerated share repurchase transaction, at prices that the Company deems appropriate and subject to market conditions, applicable law and other factors deemed relevant in the Company's sole discretion. The share repurchase authorization applies to the Company's Class A common stock and/or Class B common stock, does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. As of May 9, 2024, the Company has approximately $1.8 billion remaining under the share repurchase authorization.

The Company's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on June 11, 2024 to Class A and Class B stockholders of record as of May 29, 2024.

2024 Outlook

The Company is providing the following outlook for the 2024 fiscal year reflecting the sales of Park Hyatt Zurich, Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, Hyatt Regency Green Bay, and the UVC Transaction. Full year 2024 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA remains in line with previously provided outlook when adjusted for $30 million reduction attributed to these transactions. Free Cash Flow remains in line with previously provided outlook including the $30 million reduction to Adjusted EBITDA and $25 million of cash tax payments related to the three asset sales.

Full Year 2024 vs. 2023 System-Wide Hotels RevPAR1 3% to 5% Net Rooms Growth 5.5% to 6.0% (in millions) Full Year 2024 Net Income $1,135 - $1,195 Gross Fees $1,100 - $1,130 Adjusted G&A Expenses2 $425 - $435 Adjusted EBITDA2 $1,150 - $1,190 Capital Expenditures Approx. $170 Free Cash Flow2 $575 - $625 Capital Returns to Shareholders3 $800 - $850

1 RevPAR is based on constant currency whereby previous periods are translated based on the current period exchange rate. RevPAR percentage for 2024 vs. 2023 is based on comparable hotels. 2 Refer to the tables on schedule A-9 for a reconciliation of estimated Net Income attributable to Hyatt Hotels Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA, G&A expenses to Adjusted G&A Expenses, and net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow. 3 The Company expects to return capital to shareholders through a combination of cash dividends on its common stock and share repurchases. No disposition or acquisition activity beyond what has been completed as of the date of this release has been included in the 2024 Outlook. The Company's 2024 Outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurance that Hyatt will achieve these results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including: Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted EPS; Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted G&A Expenses; and Free Cash Flow. See the schedules to this earnings release, including the "Definitions" section, for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Refer to the table on page A-7 of the schedules for a summary of special items impacting Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Note: All RevPAR and ADR percentage changes are in constant dollars. All Net Package RevPAR and Net Package ADR percentage changes are in reported dollars. This release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations included in the schedules and the definitions of the non-GAAP measures presented beginning on page A-5.

HHC-FIN

