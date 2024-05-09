CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and recent events.

"We grew total product revenue 25% in the first quarter compared to last year, despite an estimated $3 million negative impact to Gvoke revenue from the Change Healthcare cyberattack. This strong growth was driven by impressive momentum in Recorlev sales, Keveyis' resilience in the marketplace, and Gvoke's growing market share," said Paul R. Edick, Xeris' Chairman and CEO. "With these results, a strong start to the second quarter, along with our new technology partnership with Beta Bionics, we are confident in tightening our 2024 total revenue guidance to $175 million to $200 million."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Three months ended March 31, Change 2024 2023 $ % Product revenue (in thousands): Gvoke $ 16,579 $ 15,033 $ 1,546 10.3 Keveyis 13,085 12,755 330 2.6 Recorlev 10,599 4,477 6,122 136.7 Product revenue, net 40,263 32,265 7,998 24.8 Royalty, contract and other revenue 375 931 (556 ) (59.7 ) Total revenue $ 40,638 $ 33,196 $ 7,442 22.4

Commercial Products

Gvoke® : First quarter net revenue was $16.6 million as compared to $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 - an increase of approximately 10%. Gvoke's market share of the retail TRx glucagon market grew to over 36% through late April and weekly Gvoke TRxs broke the 5,000 level in late April.

: First quarter net revenue was $16.6 million as compared to $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 - an increase of approximately 10%. Gvoke's market share of the retail TRx glucagon market grew to over 36% through late April and weekly Gvoke TRxs broke the 5,000 level in late April. Keveyis® : First quarter net revenue remained very strong at $13.1 million - an increase of approximately 3% compared to the same period in 2023. Keveyis patient referrals remained strong with considerably lower patient loss in the quarter than anticipated.

: First quarter net revenue remained very strong at $13.1 million - an increase of approximately 3% compared to the same period in 2023. Keveyis patient referrals remained strong with considerably lower patient loss in the quarter than anticipated. Recorlev®: First quarter net revenue was $10.6 million - an increase of $6.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. The average number of patients on Recorlev increased 139% from the same period in 2023 and 18% compared to the fourth quarter 2023.

Pipeline Program

XeriSol levothyroxine (XP-8121): Successfully completed the Phase 2 clinical study. Data from the Phase 2 study will be available mid-2024.

Technology Partnerships

XeriSol : In May, Xeris entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Beta Bionics for the development and commercialization of a new and unique formulation of liquid stable glucagon for use in a bi-hormonal pump and pump systems.

: In May, Xeris entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Beta Bionics for the development and commercialization of a new and unique formulation of liquid stable glucagon for use in a bi-hormonal pump and pump systems. XeriJect®: In January, Xeris entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement for Amgen to develop, manufacture, and commercialize a subcutaneous formulation of teprotumumab using Xeris' XeriJect® technology in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). Under the terms of the License Agreement, Xeris has the potential to receive $75 million in development, regulatory, and sales-based milestones, as well as escalating single-digit royalties based on future sales of TEPEZZA® using the XeriJect ® technology.

Cost of goods sold increased by $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period ended in 2023. This increase was mainly attributable to higher product sales.

Research and development expenses increased by $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, driven by strategic investments in our pipeline, notably XP-8121, and our emerging technology partnership business as well as higher personnel costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $4.8 million for the three ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, due to higher personnel costs and rent expenses related to our headquarter lease, which commenced in April 2023.

Net Loss was $19.0 million, or $0.14 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at March 31, 2024 was $87.4 million compared to $72.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Shares outstanding at April 30, 2024 was 148,255,663.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome. Xeris also has a robust pipeline of development programs to extend the current marketed products into important new indications and uses and bring new products forward using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect®, supporting long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. including statements regarding total revenue guidance for 2024, Xeris' potential to receive milestones and royalties under a license agreement with Amgen, the expansion of collaboration partnerships such as with Beta Bionics, the impact of the Change Healthcare cyberattack, the timing of the availability of clinical study data, the market and therapeutic potential of its products and product candidates, the potential utility of its formulation platforms, and other statements containing the words "will," "would," "continue," "expect," "should," "anticipate" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris' experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments, geopolitical factors and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The various factors that could cause Xeris' actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, its financial position and need for financing, including to fund its product development programs or commercialization efforts, whether its products will achieve and maintain market acceptance in a competitive business environment, its reliance on third-party suppliers, including single-source suppliers, its reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials, the ability of its product candidates to compete successfully with existing and new drugs, and its and collaborators' ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technology. No assurance can be given that such expectations will be realized and persons reading this communication are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and information about potential impacts of financial, operational, economic, competitive, regulatory, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Xeris can be found in Xeris' filings, including its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this communication. Forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to us, as of the date of this communication and, while we believe our assumptions are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations.

XERIS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Product revenue, net $ 40,263 $ 32,265 Royalty, contract and other revenue 375 931 Total revenue 40,638 33,196 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 5,971 5,319 Research and development 7,821 4,838 Selling, general and administrative 38,380 33,605 Amortization of intangible assets 2,711 2,711 Total costs and expenses 54,883 46,473 Loss from operations (14,245 ) (13,277 ) Other expense (4,428 ) (3,557 ) Net loss before benefit from income taxes (18,673 ) (16,834 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (307 ) - Net loss $ (18,980 ) $ (16,834 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 140,513,907 137,142,565

XERIS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,690 $ 67,449 Short-term investments 24,662 5,002 Trade accounts receivable, net 37,414 39,197 Inventory 40,878 38,838 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,636 5,778 Total current assets 173,280 156,264 Property and equipment, net 5,783 5,971 Intangible assets, net 107,053 109,764 Goodwill 22,859 22,859 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,027 23,204 Other assets 4,614 4,540 Total assets $ 336,616 $ 322,602 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,094 $ 11,565 Current operating lease liabilities 4,624 3,495 Other accrued liabilities 22,391 23,510 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 22,560 22,149 Accrued returns reserve 14,593 14,198 Current portion of contingent value rights 1,021 19,109 Other current liabilities 801 1,167 Total current liabilities 73,084 95,193 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 229,674 190,932 Non-current contingent value rights - 1,379 Non-current operating lease liabilities 34,397 34,764 Deferred tax liabilities 2,575 2,268 Other liabilities 6,064 4,848 Total liabilities 345,794 329,384 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (9,178 ) (6,782 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 336,616 $ 322,602

