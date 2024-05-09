SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) ("bluebird bio" or the "Company") today reported first quarter results and business highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, including recent commercial and operational progress.

" bluebird has built a solid commercial gene therapy foundation, with an unparalleled network of qualified treatment centers (QTCs), proven access and reimbursement for patients, and demonstrated demand from both patients and providers," said Andrew Obenshain, chief executive officer, bluebird bio. " Following the completion of the first LYFGENIA patient start earlier this month, and with the continued momentum behind our ongoing launches, we believe we are poised for accelerated growth through the remainder of 2024."

COMMERCIAL LAUNCH UPDATES

Continued commercial momentum for LYFGENIA (lovotibeglogene autotemcel), ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel)

First LYFGENIA patient start completed in May 2024.

14 patient starts completed for ZYNTEGLO and SKYSONA since the beginning of 2024 (11 ZYNTEGLO, 3 SKYSONA).

Validated access and reimbursement strategy is driving favorable coverage landscape

Successfully confirmed prior authorization approval for commercial and Medicaid-insured patients for LYFGENIA.

Multiple outcomes-based agreements in place for LYFGENIA with national commercial payer organizations; published coverage policies are in place for more than 200 million U.S. lives.

Discussions ongoing with Medicaid agencies representing 80% of Medicaid-insured individuals with sickle cell disease in the U.S.

Timely access to ZYNTEGLO and SKYSONA has continued, with zero ultimate denials for either therapy across both Medicaid and commercial payers.

Substantial QTC footprint established

bluebird has activated 64 QTCs for LYFGENIA and ZYNTEGLO (defined as a signed MSA).

Six centers are also activated to administer SKYSONA for patients with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

2024 GUIDANCE

The Company anticipates 85 to 105 patient starts (cell collections) combined across all three of its FDA approved therapies (LYFGENIA, ZYNTEGLO, SKYSONA) in 2024. Consistent with previous quarters, bluebird plans to provide quarterly updates on patient starts for each of its therapies.

Gross-to-net discounts across all three products are expected to be in the range of 20% to 25% of gross revenue in 2024 and will fluctuate based on product and payer mix, as well as utilization of outcomes-based agreements for LYFGENIA and ZYNTEGLO.

Based on projected timelines from cell collection to infusion, the Company anticipates recognizing revenue from its first infusion of LYFGENIA in the third quarter of 2024.

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Cash Position: The Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance was approximately $264 million, including restricted cash of approximately $52 million, as of March 31, 2024



Based on current business plans, which assumes the Company's ability to achieve certain commercial revenue targets, bluebird expects its cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash and assuming the remaining two tranches totaling $50 million in proceeds from its term loan facility with Hercules Capital are executed, will be sufficient to meet bluebird's planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through Q1 2026.





The Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance was approximately $264 million, including restricted cash of approximately $52 million, as of March 31, 2024 Based on current business plans, which assumes the Company's ability to achieve certain commercial revenue targets, bluebird expects its cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash and assuming the remaining two tranches totaling $50 million in proceeds from its term loan facility with Hercules Capital are executed, will be sufficient to meet bluebird's planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through Q1 2026. Revenue, net: Total revenue, net was $18.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase of $16.2 million was due to increased ZYNTEGLO product revenue.

On March 26, 2024, bluebird announced that it will restate its consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, and for each of the first three quarters of 2022 and 2023 in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Form 10-K"). The restatements relate to the identification of embedded leases and the treatment of non-lease components contained in lease agreements. The restatement is not expected to impact the Company's cash position or revenue. As a result of the restatement, the Company is delayed in filing its 2023 Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Q1 2024 Form 10-Q"). The Company is continuing to work expeditiously to complete these filings.

The financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to the Company's management. The Company expects that its actual results to be reported in its Q1 2024 Form 10-Q will not differ materially from the results included herein, however, these results are subject to change following the completion of the Company's financial close procedures and the review of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio is pursuing curative gene therapies to give patients and their families more bluebird days.

Founded in 2010, bluebird has been setting the standard for gene therapy for more than a decade-first as a scientific pioneer and now as a commercial leader. bluebird has an unrivaled track record in bringing the promise of gene therapy out of clinical studies and into the real-world setting, having secured FDA approvals for three therapies in under two years. Today, we are proving and scaling the commercial model for gene therapy and delivering innovative solutions for access to patients, providers, and payers.

With a dedicated focus on severe genetic diseases, bluebird has the largest and deepest ex-vivo gene therapy data set in the field, with industry-leading programs for sickle cell disease, ß-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. We custom design each of our therapies to address the underlying cause of disease and have developed in-depth and effective analytical methods to understand the safety of our lentiviral vector technologies and drive the field of gene therapy forward.

bluebird continues to forge new paths as a standalone commercial gene therapy company, combining our real-world experience with a deep commitment to patient communities and a people-centric culture that attracts and grows a diverse flock of dedicated birds.

bluebird bio, LYFGENIA, ZYNTEGLO and SKYSONA are registered trademarks of bluebird bio, Inc. All rights reserved.

