Robert P. Ingle II, Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are pleased with our results and thank all our associates for their continued service to our customers and company."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales totaled $1.37 billion for the quarter ended March 30, 2024, a decrease of 0.95% compared with $1.38 billion for the quarter ended March 25, 2023.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $321.9 million, or 23.5% of sales. Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $325.9 million, or 23.6% of sales.

Operating and administrative expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $284.8 million, as compared with $268.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Interest expense totaled $5.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared with $5.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net income totaled $31.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared with $40.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $1.72 and $1.68, respectively, for the quarter ended March 30, 2024, as compared with $2.18 and $2.13, respectively, for the quarter ended March 25, 2023.

First Half Fiscal 2024 Results

First half fiscal 2024 net sales totaled $2.85 billion, a decrease of 0.88% compared with $2.87 billion in the first half of fiscal 2023.

Gross profit for the six months ended March 30, 2024, totaled $670.7 million, as compared with $697.1 million for the first six months of last fiscal year. Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 23.5% for the first half of fiscal 2024, compared with 24.3% for the first half of fiscal 2023.

Operating and administrative expenses totaled $574.6 million for the six months ended March 30, 2024, as compared to $545.1 million for the six months ended March 25, 2023.

Interest expense increased to $11.3 million for the six-month period ended March 30, 2024, as compared with $10.7 million for the six-month period ended March 25, 2023. Total debt as of March 30, 2024, was $539.1 million compared with $556.7 million as of March 25, 2023.

Net income totaled $75.3 million for the six-month period ended March 30, 2024, as compared with $109.9 million for the six-month period ended March 25, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $4.05 and $3.96, respectively, for the six months ended March 30, 2024, as compared to $5.92 and $5.79, respectively, for the six months ended March 25, 2023.

Capital expenditures for the first half of fiscal 2024 totaled $98.4 million compared with $91.4 million for the first half of fiscal 2023.

The Company currently has no outstanding borrowings under its $150.0 million line of credit. The Company believes its financial resources, including its line of credit and other internal and external sources of funds, will be sufficient to meet planned capital expenditures, debt service and working capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

About Ingles Markets, Incorporated

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Ingles supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. To learn more about Ingles Markets visit ingles-markets.com.

INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Unaudited Financial Highlights Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 30, March 25, March 30, March 25, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,367,480 $ 1,380,604 $ 2,848,542 $ 2,873,918 Gross profit 321,885 325,940 670,686 697,095 Operating and administrative expenses 284,762 268,890 574,589 545,069 Gain from sale or disposal of assets 7,686 597 8,339 1,377 Income from operations 44,809 57,647 104,436 153,403 Other income, net 3,381 1,734 6,988 3,176 Interest expense 5,587 5,344 11,294 10,692 Income tax expense 10,704 13,497 24,838 35,976 Net income $ 31,899 $ 40,540 $ 75,292 $ 109,911 Basic earnings per common share - Class A $ 1.72 $ 2.18 $ 4.05 $ 5.92 Diluted earnings per common share - Class A $ 1.68 $ 2.13 $ 3.96 $ 5.79 Basic earnings per common share - Class B $ 1.56 $ 1.98 $ 3.68 $ 5.38 Diluted earnings per common share - Class B $ 1.56 $ 1.98 $ 3.68 $ 5.38 Additional selected information: Depreciation and amortization expense $ 29,249 $ 28,864 $ 58,023 $ 57,970 Rent expense $ 2,664 $ 2,740 $ 5,057 $ 5,329 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 30, Sept. 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 302,018 $ 328,540 Receivables-net 109,444 107,571 Inventories 479,130 493,860 Other current assets 26,530 22,586 Property and equipment-net 1,480,038 1,431,872 Other assets 89,148 89,417 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,486,308 $ 2,473,846 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 17,521 $ 17,527 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and current portion of other long-term liabilities 269,440 313,007 Deferred income taxes 63,561 67,187 Long-term debt 521,597 532,632 Other long-term liabilities 88,747 84,521 Total Liabilities 960,866 1,014,874 Stockholders' equity 1,525,442 1,458,972 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,486,308 $ 2,473,846

