WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
Remarks by Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT's President & Chief Executive Officer:
"Strong Cybersecurity revenue growth continued to be a highlight for NETSCOUT as customers prioritized cybersecurity spending amid heightened geopolitical tensions and the expanding cyber threat landscape. During Q4 and for the full fiscal year 2024, NETSCOUT achieved solid double digit revenue growth in our Cybersecurity offering area across both the enterprise and service provider customer verticals. This strength was more than offset by the constrained customer spending environment affecting our Service Assurance offerings, primarily related to our domestic service provider customers. While our full fiscal year 2024 GAAP operating performance included non-cash goodwill impairment charges that led to a net loss per share for the fiscal year, our diligent cost containment actions and flexible cost structure contributed to non-GAAP earnings per share growth year over year.
"As we look forward to fiscal year 2025, we are encouraged by the momentum in our Cybersecurity offerings. Additionally, there is recognition of lingering headwinds in the domestic service provider vertical of our Service Assurance offering. This will likely create a top-line offset resulting in a flat to slightly down revenue scenario for fiscal year 2025. Considering these dynamics, we have begun to take further actions that will enhance our focus on Cybersecurity. We also plan to continue to align our cost structure with the current demand environment as we seek to execute on our strategic priorities, preserve earnings for shareholders, and position NETSCOUT for long-term success."
Q4 FY24 Financial Results
Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $203.4 million, compared with $208.1 million (GAAP and non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. A reconciliation of all GAAP and non-GAAP results are included in the financial tables below.
Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $89.4 million, or approximately 44% of total revenue in the period. This compares with product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $91.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, which was approximately 44% of total revenue in the period.
Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $114.0 million, or approximately 56% of total revenue in the period. This compares with service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $116.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, which was approximately 56% of total revenue for the period.
NETSCOUT's loss from operations (GAAP) was $37.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $50.2 million. This compares with income from operations (GAAP) of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Company's operating margin (GAAP) was negative 18.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, versus 0.8% in the same period of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $39.0 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 19.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations of $32.7 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 15.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $42.9 million, or 21.1% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue for the period. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $38.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, or 18.3% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue for the period.
Net loss (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $32.4 million, or $0.46 per share (diluted), which includes the non-cash goodwill impairment charge mentioned above, versus a net loss (GAAP) of $3.2 million, or $0.05 per share (diluted), for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $39.8 million, or $0.55 per share (diluted), compared with $27.2 million, or $0.38 per share (diluted), for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
As of March 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term marketable securities and investments were $424.1 million, compared with $330.1 million as of December 31, 2023, and $427.9 million as of March 31, 2023. NETSCOUT did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. The Company's outstanding debt balance under its revolving credit facility was $100 million as of March 31, 2024. The Company's $800 million revolving credit facility will expire in July 2026.
Full Year FY24 Financial Results
- Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the full fiscal year 2024, was $829.5 million, compared with total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $914.5 million in fiscal year 2023. A reconciliation of all GAAP and non-GAAP results are included in the financial tables below.
- Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for fiscal year 2024 was $360.4 million, compared with $450.8 million in fiscal year 2023.
- Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the fiscal year 2024 was $469.0 million, compared with $463.7 million in fiscal year 2023.
- NETSCOUT's loss from operations (GAAP) for fiscal year 2024 was $149.8 million, which includes total non-cash goodwill charges of $217.3 million. This compares with income from operations (GAAP) of $77.7 million in fiscal year 2023. The Company's operating margin (GAAP) for fiscal year 2024 was negative 18.1%, versus 8.5% in fiscal year 2023. The Company's non-GAAP income from operations for the fiscal year 2024 was $187.1 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 22.6%, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $206.8 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 22.6% for fiscal year 2023. The Company's non-GAAP EBITDA from operations for fiscal year 2024 was $205.0 million, or 24.7% of non-GAAP total revenue, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $227.8 million, or 24.9% of non-GAAP total revenue for fiscal year 2023.
- For fiscal year 2024, NETSCOUT's net loss (GAAP) was $147.7 million, or ($2.07) per share (diluted), which includes the non-cash goodwill impairment charge mentioned above. This compares with net income (GAAP) of $59.6 million, or $0.82 per share (diluted), in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year 2024 was $159.1 million, or $2.20 per share (diluted), compared with non-GAAP net income of $159.6 million, or $2.18 per share (diluted), for fiscal year 2023.
- During fiscal year 2024, NETSCOUT repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate of approximately $50 million through its share repurchase program.
Financial Outlook
The Company's financial outlook for fiscal year 2025 is anticipated to be as follows:
- Revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) $800 million to $830 million.
- GAAP net income per share (diluted) in the range of $0.58 to $0.82. Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) in the range of $2.10 to $2.30.
- A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers for NETSCOUT's fiscal year 2025 outlook is included in the financial tables below.
NETSCOUT recently initiated a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) as part of restructuring efforts for fiscal year 2025, with one-time separation charges currently estimated to be in the range of $18 million to $22 million. These charges are factored into NETSCOUT's GAAP guidance provided above, while anticipated partial-year net benefits for fiscal year 2025 are included in both GAAP and non-GAAP expectations.
Recent Developments and Highlights
- In late April 2024, NETSCOUT announced the findings from its 2nd-half 2023 DDoS Threat Intelligence Report that highlights increased global "hacktivism", water torture attacks and gaming/gambling targeting. The publication indicated that daily attacks from "hacktivists" increased more than ten-fold between the first and second halves of 2023 while "hacktivism" and water torture attacks were key contributors to the more than 7 million DDoS attacks in the back half of 2023.
- In early April 2024, NETSCOUT released insightful research findings that revealed widespread UCaaS incidents or outages in 2023 in the enterprise, with 97% of enterprises experiencing at least one major event and many of these events creating negative monetary implications. These findings enhance the value proposition of the nGenius Enterprise platform as NETSCOUT helps its customers identify and mitigate UCaaS-related issues.
Conference Call Instructions:
About NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the company's unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
