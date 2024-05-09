TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp. (TSX-V: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on building AI-integrated humanoid robots, is pleased to report its financial results for three and six months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q2-2024"). All dollar figures are in United States dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise stated.

Q2-2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue of $286k and $505k, respectively, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to revenue of $303k and $455k, respectively, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 (" Q2-2023 ");

"); $4.0 million and $6.6 million, gain on revaluation of digital assets - cryptocurrencies for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024;

117% increase in the value of digital assets - cryptocurrencies to $12.6 million, since the end of September 2023;

Net income of $3.8 million and $5.9 million for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024;

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 and $0.05, respectively, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024;

55% reduction of operating expenses compared to the same quarter the prior year to $480k from $1.1 million; and

25% reduction of operating expenses compared to the same 6-month period the prior year, from $1.8 million to $1.3 million.

Conclusion of Strategic Review

On April 18th, 2024, Tokens.com's management and board concluded its strategic review. Highlights include:

The Company's key domain, Tokens.com, was placed for sale in January 2024 with an ask price of $8 million;

The disposition of the assets of Metaverse Group and Hulk Labs to StoryFire Inc., on March 1, 2024, in exchange for a 15.3% equity interest in StoryFire Inc., and $500,000 in StoryFire Blaze tokens (priced at March 1);

A move from the CBOE Exchange to the TSX Venture Exchange, effective on March 28, 2024; and

The acquisition of Simulacra Corporation ("Simulacra") on April 8, 2024. Simulacra operates three subsidiaries focused on the integration of AI and high quality, humanoid robots.

"In 2024, Tokens.com underwent substantial changes in the interest of enhancing shareholder value. Our focus going forward will be to grow our presence in the AI-enabled humanoid robot market. Our crypto inventory will be retained as required - thus far, we have not sold any of our crypto in 2024," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. "We are excited about the changes and are planning a rebrand and relaunch strategy to better reflect what we do in the coming weeks. Our goal is to get in front of as many investors as possible once in the coming months," added Kiguel.

A complete financial reporting package, including the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, is available on our corporate website (www.tokens.com), and the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

An investor call has been scheduled to discuss the Company's Q2-2024 financial results, hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel, starting at 4:00 pm ET on May 9, 2024.

Conference Call Details:

Date: May 9th, 2024

Time: 4:00 pm ET

Zoom Webinar Registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__H9ESWIYQUSUbhOVTir7sQ

To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial-in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology company focused on building ultra-realistic humanoid robotics and companionship based AI. Tokens.com owns 100% of Simulacra Corp., 15.3% of StoryFire Inc., an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto related domain names.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Tokens.com Corp.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO

Email: contact@tokens.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

Email: contact@tokens.com