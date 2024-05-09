NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) ("PAR Technology" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"We kicked off 2024 with momentum and are pleased to report that organic ARR growth has accelerated to 25% from the prior year first quarter," said Savneet Singh, PAR Technology CEO. "The results evidence the continued demand for our products and our accelerated win rates. Our results will continue to improve as we consolidate Stuzo and later TASK and are pleased by the positive feedback we have received on both acquisitions from new and existing customers."
Summary of Fiscal 2024 First Quarter
- Revenues were reported at $105.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a 5.0% increase compared to $100.4 million for the same period in 2023.
- Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $18.3 million, or $0.62 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $15.9 million, or $0.58 net loss per share reported for the same period in 2023.
- EBITDA(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was a loss of $17.1 million compared to a loss of $7.0 million for the same period in 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was a loss of $7.2 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.8 million for the same period in 2023.
- Adjusted net loss(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $10.8 million, or $0.36 adjusted diluted net loss per share(1), compared to an adjusted net loss of $12.7 million, or $0.46 adjusted diluted net loss per share, for the same period in 2023.
Reconciliations and descriptions of non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this press release.
_______
(1) See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Beginning with the first quarter of 2024, the Company's key performance indicators ARR and Active Sites(1) are presented as two subscription service product lines: Engagement Cloud (Punchh, Stuzo, and MENU) and Operator Cloud (Brink POS, PAR Payment Services, PAR Pay, and Data Central). Our subscription service product lines were adjusted to align with how management views our business after the Stuzo Acquisition.
Highlights of Engagement Cloud - First Quarter 2024(1):
- ARR at end of Q1 '24 totaled $107.2 million
- Active Sites as of March 31, 2024 totaled 92.7 thousand restaurants
Highlights of Operator Cloud - First Quarter 2024(1):
- ARR at end of Q1 '24 totaled $78.5 million
- Active Sites as of March 31, 2024 totaled 27.0 thousand restaurants
Earnings Conference Call.
About PAR Technology Corporation.
For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation's (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR's restaurant point-of-sale, customer loyalty and engagement, payments, omnichannel digital ordering and delivery, and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings.
_______
(1) See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
We monitor certain key performance indicators and non-GAAP financial measures in the evaluation and management of our business; certain key performance indicators and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release because we believe they are useful in facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Key performance indicators and non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect and should be viewed independently of our financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Key performance indicators and non-GAAP financial measures are not forecasts or indicators of future or expected results and should not have undue reliance placed upon them by investors.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and a detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Unless otherwise indicated, financial and operating data included in this press release is as of March 31, 2024.
As used in this press release,
"Annual Recurring Revenue" or "ARR" is the annualized revenue from subscription services, including subscription fees for our SaaS solutions and related software support, managed platform development services, and transaction-based payment processing services. We generally calculate ARR by annualizing the monthly subscription service revenue for all Active Sites as of the last day of each month for the respective reporting period.
"Active Sites" represent locations active on PAR's subscription services as of the last day of the respective fiscal period.
Trademarks.
"PAR®," "Brink POS®," "Punchh®," "MENUTM," "Data Central®," "Open Commerce®," "PAR® Pay", "PAR® Payment Services", "StuzoTM," and other trademarks appearing in this press release belong to us.
Forward-Looking Statements.
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts)
Assets
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
50,780
$
37,369
Cash held on behalf of customers
12,558
10,170
Short-term investments
21,730
37,194
Accounts receivable - net
69,958
63,382
Inventories
25,054
23,594
Other current assets
14,205
8,890
Total current assets
194,285
180,599
Property, plant and equipment - net
15,356
15,755
Goodwill
619,632
489,654
Intangible assets - net
157,713
94,852
Lease right-of-use assets
3,627
4,083
Other assets
18,300
17,663
Total Assets
$
1,008,913
$
802,606
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
39,832
$
29,808
Accrued salaries and benefits
14,264
19,141
Accrued expenses
11,153
10,443
Customers payable
12,558
10,170
Lease liabilities - current portion
1,201
1,366
Customer deposits and deferred service revenue
14,710
9,304
Total current liabilities
93,718
80,232
Lease liabilities - net of current portion
2,519
2,819
Long-term debt
378,155
377,647
Deferred service revenue - noncurrent
3,296
4,204
Other long-term liabilities
4,825
4,639
Total liabilities
482,513
469,541
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.02 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.02 par value, 58,000,000 shares authorized, 35,439,115 and 29,386,234 shares issued, 33,973,906 and 28,029,915 outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
703
584
Additional paid in capital
844,210
625,154
Accumulated deficit
(293,244
)
(274,956
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,653
)
(939
)
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,465,209 shares and 1,356,319 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
(21,616
)
(16,778
)
Total shareholders' equity
526,400
333,065
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,008,913
$
802,606
See notes to unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Quarterly Report").
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Revenues, net:
Hardware
$
18,226
$
26,777
Subscription service
38,379
27,965
Professional service
13,468
13,842
Contract
35,424
31,853
Total revenues, net
105,497
100,437
Costs of sales:
Hardware
14,170
22,381
Subscription service
18,594
13,925
Professional service
11,251
11,366
Contract
32,919
29,572
Total cost of sales
76,934
77,244
Gross margin
28,563
23,193
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
10,926
9,398
General and administrative
25,608
18,080
Research and development
15,768
14,315
Amortization of identifiable intangible assets
932
464
Adjustment to contingent consideration liability
-
(5,200
)
Total operating expenses
53,234
37,057
Operating loss
(24,671
)
(13,864
)
Other income (expense), net
306
(59
)
Interest expense, net
(1,708
)
(1,667
)
Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes
(26,073
)
(15,590
)
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
7,785
(315
)
Net loss
$
(18,288
)
$
(15,905
)
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.58
)
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
29,516
27,344
See notes to unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Quarterly Report.
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(unaudited)
The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial data for the five trailing quarters indicated:
Segment Revenue by Product Line:
2024
2023
in thousands
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Restaurant/Retail
Hardware
$
18,226
$
24,400
$
25,824
$
26,390
$
26,777
Subscription service
38,379
32,897
31,363
30,372
27,965
Professional service
13,468
12,603
11,514
12,767
13,842
Total Restaurant/Retail
$
70,073
$
69,900
$
68,701
$
69,529
$
68,584
Government
Mission systems
$
8,247
$
8,174
$
8,808
$
9,218
$
9,383
Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions
26,756
29,152
29,275
21,510
22,216
Commercial software
421
482
350
287
254
Total Government
$
35,424
$
37,808
$
38,433
$
31,015
$
31,853
Total Revenue
$
105,497
$
107,708
$
107,134
$
100,544
$
100,437
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, the non-GAAP financial measures set forth in the reconciliation tables below are provided because management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the results of the Company's continuing operations and believes this information provides investors supplemental insight into underlying business trends and operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Within this press release, the Company makes reference to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted net loss per share which are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA represents net loss before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and non-recurring charges including stock-based compensation, transaction expenses, certain pending litigation expenses, and other non-recurring charges that may not be indicative of our financial performance; and adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted net loss per share represents the exclusion of amortization of acquired intangible assets, certain non-cash and non-recurring charges, including stock-based compensation, transaction expenses, certain pending litigation expenses, and other non-recurring charges that may not be indicative of our financial performance.
The Company is presenting adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss because we believe that these financial measures provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company's core business operating results and comparing such results to other similar companies. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss, when viewed with the Company's results of operations in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in the tables below, provide useful information about operating performance and period-over-period growth, and provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of the Company's core business without regard to potential distortions. Management also believes that adjusted EBITDA provides investors with insight into factors and trends that could affect the Company's ongoing cash earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced.
The Company's results of operations are impacted by certain non-cash and non-recurring charges, including stock-based compensation, transaction related expenditures, and other non-recurring charges that may not be indicative of the Company's financial performance. Management believes that adjusting its net loss and diluted net loss per share to remove non-recurring charges provides a useful perspective with respect to the Company's operating results and provides supplemental information to both management and investors by removing items that are difficult to predict and are often unanticipated.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted net loss per share are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of operating performance or liquidity. Also, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies. The tables below provide reconciliations between net loss and EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss, as well as diluted net loss per share and adjusted diluted net loss per share.
The following tables set forth certain unaudited supplemental financial and other data for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31,
in thousands
2024
2023
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net loss
$
(18,288
)
$
(15,905
)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(7,785
)
315
Interest expense, net
1,708
1,667
Depreciation and amortization
7,226
6,933
EBITDA
$
(17,139
)
$
(6,990
)
Stock-based compensation expense (1)
4,410
3,055
Contingent consideration (2)
-
(5,200
)
Transaction costs (3)
4,412
-
Severance (4)
1,434
253
Other (income) expense, net (5)
(306
)
59
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(7,189
)
$
(8,823
)
1
Adjustments reflect stock-based compensation expense of $4.4 million and $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
2
Adjustment reflects a non-cash reduction to the fair market value of the contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of MENU Technologies AG in July 2022 (the "MENU Acquisition").
3
Adjustment reflects non-recurring professional fees incurred in transaction due diligence, including acquisition costs associated with the Stuzo Acquisition and costs incurred with the planned acquisition of TASK.
4
Adjustment reflects the severance included in cost of sales, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, and research and development expense of $1.4 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
5
Adjustment reflects foreign currency transaction gains and losses, rental income and losses, and other non-recurring expenses recorded in other (income) expense, net, in the accompanying statements of operations.
in thousands, except per share amounts
Three Months Ended March 31,
Reconciliation of Net Loss/Diluted Net Loss per Share to Adjusted Net Loss/Adjusted Diluted Net Loss per Share:
2024
2023
Net loss/diluted net loss per share
$
(18,288
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(15,905
)
$
(0.58
)
Benefit from income taxes (1)
(8,105
)
(0.27
)
-
-
Non-cash interest expense (2)
508
0.02
522
0.02
Acquired intangible assets amortization (3)
5,167
0.18
4,564
0.17
Stock-based compensation expense (4)
4,410
0.15
3,055
0.11
Contingent consideration (5)
-
-
(5,200
)
(0.19
)
Transaction costs (6)
4,412
0.15
-
-
Severance (7)
1,434
0.05
253
0.01
Other (income) expense, net (8)
(306
)
(0.01
)
59
-
Adjusted net loss/adjusted diluted net loss per share
$
(10,768
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(12,652
)
$
(0.46
)
Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding
29,516
27,344
1
Adjustment reflects a partial release of our deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $8.1 million resulting from the Stuzo Acquisition. The income tax effect of the below adjustments were not tax-effected due to the valuation allowance on all of our net deferred tax assets.
2
Adjustment reflects non-cash amortization of issuance costs related to the Company's long-term debt of $0.5 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
3
Adjustment reflects amortization expense of acquired developed technology included within cost of sales of $4.3 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets of $0.9 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
4
Adjustment reflects stock-based compensation expense of $4.4 million and $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
5
Adjustment reflects a non-cash reduction to the fair market value of the contingent consideration liability related to the MENU Acquisition.
6
Adjustment reflects non-recurring professional fees incurred in transaction due diligence, including acquisition costs associated with the Stuzo Acquisition and costs incurred with the planned acquisition of TASK.
7
Adjustment reflects the severance included in cost of sales, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, and research and development expense of $1.4 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
8
Adjustment reflects foreign currency transaction gains and losses, rental income and losses, and other non-recurring expenses recorded in other (income) expense, net, in the accompanying statements of operations.
