ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), the platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking services at scale, today announced its first quarter 2024 financial results including strong year-over-year diversified revenue growth.

Highlights of Consolidated Results

First Quarter 2024 Compared with First Quarter 2023

Financial highlights of the first quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023, are as follows1:

Revenue of $205.7 million increased 11.2% from $185.0 million

Adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure 2 ) of $76.4 million increased 21.2% from $63.1 million

Adjusted gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure 2 ) of 37.1% increased 300 basis points from 34.1%
Operating income of $28.0 million increased 66.3% from $16.8 million

) of 37.1% increased 300 basis points from 34.1% Operating income of $28.0 million increased 66.3% from $16.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure2) of $46.3 million increased 23.1% from $37.6 million

(1) Certain amounts/percentages may not add mathematically due to rounding. (2) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP), Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (non-GAAP), and Adjusted EBITDA, to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.

"We delivered record results in the first quarter on strong performance in each business segment of our unified commerce platform," said Tom Priore, Chairman & CEO of Priority. "Our growth in the quarter and ongoing consistency reinforces the unique attributes of our operating infrastructure, diversity of our business segments and robust demand for our products. We are laser focused on the continued innovation of our SaaS Payments and Banking suite of services and Accelerated Commerce Engine and are eager to meet the evolving needs of our growing portfolio of customers and enterprise partners."

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Priority's outlook remains strong and we are reaffirming our full year 2024 guidance:

Revenue forecast to range between $875 million to $890 million, a growth rate of 16% to 18%, compared to fiscal 2023 results

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) forecast to range between $193 million to $198 million, a growth rate of 15% to 18% compared to fiscal 2023 results

Adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure) forecast to range between $325 million and $335 million, a growth rate of 18% to 22% compared to fiscal 2023 results

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

The Company's adjusted gross profit metric represents revenues less cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization). Adjusted gross profit margin is adjusted gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 205,719 $ 185,028 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) (129,298 ) (121,966 ) Adjusted gross profit $ 76,421 $ 63,062 Adjusted gross profit margin 37.1 % 34.1 % Depreciation and amortization of revenue generating assets (3,900 ) (2,959 ) Gross profit $ 72,521 $ 60,103 Gross profit margin 35.3 % 32.5 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions.

The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 5,193 $ (506 ) Interest expense 20,880 17,699 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,582 (133 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,253 18,048 EBITDA 43,908 35,108 Selling, general and administrative (non-recurring) 798 437 Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,634 1,936 Non-cash other losses - 159 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,340 $ 37,640

Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses (non-recurring): Certain legal fees 450 376 Professional, accounting and consulting fees 189 61 Other expenses, net 159 - $ 798 $ 437

Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a solution provider in Payments and Banking as a Service operating at scale with over 1,000,000 active customers across its SMB, B2B and Enterprise channels processing $120 billion in annual transaction volume and providing administration for $980 million in deposits. Priority's purpose-built technology enables clients to collect, store, lend and send money and provides customers the acceptance and AP payment applications and Passport financial tools that best optimize their cash flow and maximize working capital. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2024 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 12, 2024. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.prioritycommerce.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 205,719 $ 185,028 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (excludes depreciation and amortization) 129,298 121,966 Salary and employee benefits 22,150 19,048 Depreciation and amortization 15,253 18,048 Selling, general and administrative 10,995 9,118 Total operating expenses 177,696 168,180 Operating income 28,023 16,848 Other (expense) income Interest expense (20,880 ) (17,699 ) Other income, net 632 212 Total other expense, net (20,248 ) (17,487 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 7,775 (639 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,582 (133 ) Net income (loss) 5,193 (506 ) Less: Dividends and accretion attributable to redeemable senior preferred stockholders (12,662 ) (11,295 ) Less: Return on redeemable NCI in consolidated subsidiary (581 ) - Net loss attributable to common stockholders (8,050 ) (11,801 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (13 ) 24 Comprehensive loss $ (8,063 ) $ (11,777 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 78,021 78,133

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,290 $ 39,604 Restricted cash 12,658 11,923 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 67,137 58,551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,699 13,273 Current portion of notes receivable, net of allowance 1,972 1,468 Settlement assets and customer/subscriber account balances 752,590 756,475 Total current assets 882,346 881,294 Notes receivable, less current portion 4,549 3,728 Property, equipment and software, net 48,120 44,680 Goodwill 376,112 376,103 Intangible assets, net 261,658 273,350 Deferred income taxes, net 24,405 22,533 Other noncurrent assets 12,767 13,649 Total assets $ 1,609,957 1,615,337 Liabilities, Redeemable Senior Preferred Stock, Redeemable NCI, and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 49,329 $ 52,643 Accrued residual commissions 35,965 33,025 Customer deposits and advance payments 4,090 3,934 Current portion of long-term debt 6,712 6,712 Settlement and customer/subscriber account obligations 753,850 755,754 Total current liabilities 849,946 852,068 Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs 631,352 631,965 Other noncurrent liabilities 16,704 18,763 Total liabilities 1,498,002 1,502,796 Redeemable senior preferred stock, net of discounts and issuance costs 264,240 258,605 Redeemable non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary 5,837 - Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock - - Common stock 76 77 Treasury stock, at cost (18,491 ) (12,815 ) Additional paid-in capital - - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42 ) (29 ) Accumulated deficit (141,412 ) (134,951 ) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to stockholders of PRTH (159,869 ) (147,718 ) Non-controlling interest 1,747 1,654 Total stockholders' deficit (158,122 ) (146,064 ) Total liabilities, redeemable senior preferred stock, redeemable NCI and stockholders' deficit $ 1,609,957 $ 1,615,337

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,193 $ (506 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of assets 15,253 18,048 Stock-based, ESPP and incentive units compensation 1,633 1,936 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1,065 903 Deferred income tax (1,872 ) (5,716 ) Change in contingent consideration 972 229 Other non-cash items, net (259 ) 14 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,339 ) 81 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (425 ) 481 Income taxes (receivable) payable - 8,666 Notes receivable (266 ) (163 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 1,590 3,916 Customer deposits and advance payments 157 250 Other assets and liabilities, net (1,395 ) (462 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,307 27,677 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, equipment and software (6,610 ) (5,046 ) Notes receivable, net (1,059 ) 178 Acquisitions of assets and other investing activities - (2,715 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,669 ) (7,583 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long-term debt (1,678 ) (1,550 ) Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit facility - (6,000 ) Repurchases of Common Stock and shares withheld for taxes (421 ) (777 ) Dividends paid to redeemable senior preferred stockholders (7,027 ) (11,435 ) Settlement and customer/subscriber accounts obligations, net 1,918 79,258 Payment of contingent consideration related to business combination (3,071 ) (1,959 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (10,279 ) 57,537 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,641 ) 77,631 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 796,223 560,610 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 791,582 $ 638,241 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,290 $ 15,882 Restricted cash 12,658 11,012 Cash and cash equivalents included in settlement assets and customer/subscriber account balances 744,634 611,347 Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 791,582 $ 638,241

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Reportable Segments' Results (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 SMB Payments: Revenue $ 143,751 $ 154,933 Operating expenses 131,368 142,922 Operating income $ 12,383 $ 12,011 Operating margin 8.6 % 7.8 % Depreciation and amortization $ 8,802 $ 10,846 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 14,788,095 $ 15,220,715 Merchant bankcard transaction count 175,228 163,406 B2B Payments: Revenue $ 21,115 $ 2,786 Operating expenses 21,908 3,635 Operating loss $ (793 ) $ (849 ) Operating margin (3.8 )% (30.5 )% Depreciation and amortization $ 1,640 $ 125 Key indicators: B2B issuing dollar volume $ 227,811 $ 198,456 B2B issuing transaction count 240 280 Enterprise Payments: Revenue $ 40,853 $ 27,309 Operating expenses 15,306 14,646 Operating income $ 25,547 $ 12,663 Operating margin 62.5 % 46.4 % Depreciation and amortization $ 4,356 $ 6,690 Key indicators: Average billed clients 703,887 465,219 Average monthly new enrollments 53,551 45,948 Operating income of reportable segments $ 37,137 $ 23,825 Less: Corporate expense (9,114 ) (6,977 ) Consolidated operating income $ 28,023 $ 16,848 Corporate depreciation and amortization $ 455 $ 387

