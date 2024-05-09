Nova Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the first quarter, the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $141.8 million, up 6% QoQ, exceeding the high end of the Company guidance of $140 million.
- GAAP net income of $36.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, down 4% QoQ, exceeding the high end of the Company guidance of $1.12.
- Record Non-GAAP net income of $44.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, up 2% QoQ, exceeding the high end of the Company guidance of $1.33.
- Record operating and free cash flow.
- Continued adoption of Nova's innovative portfolio by leading customers for cutting-edge applications in logic, memory, and advanced packaging.
- Service business continued to expand, growing 13% year over year, driven by increasing utilization rates and tool life extensions.
- Memory product revenue share increased to 40%, driven by advanced DRAM and HBM demand.
GAAP Results (K)
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Revenues
$141,798
$134,219
$132,193
Net Income
$36,860
$38,068
$34,627
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.15
$1.20
$1.10
Non-GAAP Results (K)
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Net Income
$44,612
$43,597
$39,075
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.39
$1.36
$1.23
Management Comments
"Our results this quarter exceeded the high end of the guidance we provided in revenue and profit, driven by increased demand for our state-of-the-art portfolio, and supported by a robust operational model," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Our performance was bolstered by diverse exposure to opportunities across markets, territories, customers, and technologies, which include the transition to Gate-All-Around, rising need for advanced packaging solutions, and a healthy demand for mature nodes. Our Chemical Metrology division consistently delivers solid results, penetrating multiple HBM customers. As we anticipate the transition to the most advanced technology nodes, we saw an increase in market traction for our new technologies, Elipson and Metrion, with multiple evaluations underway at various customers."
2024 Second Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2024. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $144 million to $152 million in revenue
- $1.07 to $1.21 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $1.27 to $1.42 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2024 First Quarter Results
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $141.8 million, an increase of 6% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7% compared with the first quarter of 2023.
Gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 59%, compared with 55% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 58% in the first quarter of 2023.
Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were $46.0 million, compared with $40.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $41.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $36.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $38.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $34.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $44.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $43.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $39.1 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
2024
2023
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
118,106
107,574
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
156,618
119,850
Marketable securities
220,811
216,258
Trade accounts receivable, net
99,394
111,256
Inventories
148,421
138,198
Other current assets
20,118
17,084
Total current assets
763,468
710,220
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
195,136
191,351
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits
7,716
6,254
Deferred tax assets
24,420
23,583
Operating lease right-of-use assets
40,801
41,856
Property plant and equipment, net
66,905
66,874
Intangible assets, net
36,846
39,184
Goodwill
49,401
50,080
Other long-term assets
4,879
4,405
Total non-current assets
426,104
423,587
Total assets
1,189,572
1,133,807
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
198,000
197,678
Trade accounts payable
38,813
|
35,158
Deferred revenues
46,831
41,978
Operating lease current liabilities
6,643
6,703
Other current liabilities
48,061
41,294
Total current liabilities
338,348
322,811
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease long-term liabilities
38,245
39,762
Long-term deferred tax liability
10,354
10,574
Other long-term liabilities
10,844
9,908
Total non-current liabilities
59,443
60,244
Shareholders' equity
791,781
750,752
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,189,572
1,133,807
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
Revenues:
Products
111,570
105,331
Services
30,228
26,862
Total revenues
141,798
132,193
Total cost of revenues
58,537
54,927
Gross profit
83,261
77,266
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
24,752
22,968
Sales and marketing
16,493
13,522
General and administrative
4,796
5,039
Total operating expenses
46,041
41,529
Operating income
37,220
35,737
Financing income, net
6,000
4,728
Income before taxes on income
43,220
40,465
Income tax expenses
6,360
5,838
Net income for the period
36,860
34,627
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.27
1.21
Diluted
1.15
1.10
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,030
28,678
Diluted
32,159
31,824
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
36,860
34,627
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,903
2,340
Amortization of intangible assets
1,468
1,444
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
(1,648)
(428)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
322
316
Share-based compensation
6,372
4,394
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
1,257
1,349
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
11,402
8,617
Inventories
(11,518)
(20,335)
Other current and long-term assets
(3,482)
(8,231)
Deferred tax assets, net
(766)
(1,937)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,044
802
Trade accounts payable
3,975
500
Deferred revenues
4,884
(313)
Operating lease liabilities
(1,566)
(1,645)
Other current and long-term liabilities
7,893
1,670
Accrued severance pay, net
38
(98)
Net cash provided by operating activities
59,438
23,072
Cash flows from investment activities:
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
(38,259)
(23,062)
Investment in marketable securities
(65,155)
(53,682)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
57,249
41,892
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,768)
(2,758)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(48,933)
(37,610)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
-
(112)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
-
(112)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
27
(996)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
10,532
(15,646)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period
107,574
111,721
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
118,106
96,075
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
GAAP gross profit
83,261
74,012
77,266
Stock-based compensation*
1,763
1,537
1,165
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,366
1,354
1,338
Non-GAAP gross profit
86,390
76,903
79,769
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
59 %
55 %
58 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
61 %
57 %
60 %
GAAP operating income
37,220
33,662
35,737
Stock-based compensation*
6,372
5,654
4,394
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,468
1,461
1,444
Non-GAAP operating income
45,060
40,777
41,575
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
26 %
25 %
27 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
32 %
30 %
31 %
GAAP net income
36,860
38,068
34,627
Stock-based compensation*
6,372
5,654
4,394
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,468
1,461
1,444
Amortization of issuance costs
322
324
316
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
893
(827)
(822)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,303)
(1,083)
(884)
Non-GAAP net income
44,612
43,597
39,075
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.27
1.31
1.21
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.54
1.50
1.36
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.15
1.20
1.09
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.39
1.36
1.23
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,030
28,975
28,678
Diluted
32,159
32,023
31,824
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2024, included in - Cost of revenues - 1,763;
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF SECOND QUARTER 2024
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
1.07
1.21
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.19
0.20
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.04
0.04
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.04)
(0.04)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
1.27
1.42
