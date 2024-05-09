Nova Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the first quarter, the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $141.8 million, up 6% QoQ, exceeding the high end of the Company guidance of $140 million.

GAAP net income of $36.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, down 4% QoQ, exceeding the high end of the Company guidance of $1.12.

Record Non-GAAP net income of $44.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, up 2% QoQ, exceeding the high end of the Company guidance of $1.33.

Record operating and free cash flow.

Continued adoption of Nova's innovative portfolio by leading customers for cutting-edge applications in logic, memory, and advanced packaging.

Service business continued to expand, growing 13% year over year, driven by increasing utilization rates and tool life extensions.

Memory product revenue share increased to 40%, driven by advanced DRAM and HBM demand.

GAAP Results (K)



Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Revenues $141,798 $134,219 $132,193 Net Income $36,860 $38,068 $34,627 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.15 $1.20 $1.10

Non-GAAP Results (K)



Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Net Income $44,612 $43,597 $39,075 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.39 $1.36 $1.23







Management Comments

"Our results this quarter exceeded the high end of the guidance we provided in revenue and profit, driven by increased demand for our state-of-the-art portfolio, and supported by a robust operational model," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Our performance was bolstered by diverse exposure to opportunities across markets, territories, customers, and technologies, which include the transition to Gate-All-Around, rising need for advanced packaging solutions, and a healthy demand for mature nodes. Our Chemical Metrology division consistently delivers solid results, penetrating multiple HBM customers. As we anticipate the transition to the most advanced technology nodes, we saw an increase in market traction for our new technologies, Elipson and Metrion, with multiple evaluations underway at various customers."

2024 Second Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2024. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$144 million to $152 million in revenue

$1.07 to $1.21 in diluted GAAP EPS

$1.27 to $1.42 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2024 First Quarter Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $141.8 million, an increase of 6% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7% compared with the first quarter of 2023.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 59%, compared with 55% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 58% in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were $46.0 million, compared with $40.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $41.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $36.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $38.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $34.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $44.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $43.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $39.1 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)





As of

March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2024 2023 Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 118,106 107,574 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 156,618 119,850 Marketable securities 220,811 216,258 Trade accounts receivable, net 99,394 111,256 Inventories 148,421 138,198 Other current assets 20,118 17,084 Total current assets 763,468 710,220 Non-current assets



Marketable securities 195,136 191,351 Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits 7,716 6,254 Deferred tax assets 24,420 23,583 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,801 41,856 Property plant and equipment, net 66,905 66,874 Intangible assets, net 36,846 39,184 Goodwill 49,401 50,080 Other long-term assets 4,879 4,405 Total non-current assets 426,104 423,587 Total assets 1,189,572 1,133,807 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net 198,000 197,678 Trade accounts payable 38,813 35,158 Deferred revenues 46,831 41,978 Operating lease current liabilities 6,643 6,703 Other current liabilities 48,061 41,294 Total current liabilities 338,348 322,811 Non-current liabilities



Operating lease long-term liabilities 38,245 39,762 Long-term deferred tax liability 10,354 10,574 Other long-term liabilities 10,844 9,908 Total non-current liabilities 59,443 60,244 Shareholders' equity 791,781 750,752 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,189,572 1,133,807

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2024 2023 Revenues:



Products 111,570 105,331 Services 30,228 26,862 Total revenues 141,798 132,193 Total cost of revenues 58,537 54,927 Gross profit 83,261 77,266 Operating expenses:



Research and development, net 24,752 22,968 Sales and marketing 16,493 13,522 General and administrative 4,796 5,039 Total operating expenses 46,041 41,529 Operating income 37,220 35,737 Financing income, net 6,000 4,728 Income before taxes on income 43,220 40,465 Income tax expenses 6,360 5,838 Net income for the period 36,860 34,627





Earnings per share:



Basic 1.27 1.21 Diluted 1.15 1.10





Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):



Basic 29,030 28,678 Diluted 32,159 31,824

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income 36,860 34,627 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation of property and equipment 2,903 2,340 Amortization of intangible assets 1,468 1,444 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (1,648) (428) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 322 316 Share-based compensation 6,372 4,394 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation 1,257 1,349 Changes in assets and liabilities:



Trade accounts receivable, net 11,402 8,617 Inventories (11,518) (20,335) Other current and long-term assets (3,482) (8,231) Deferred tax assets, net (766) (1,937) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,044 802 Trade accounts payable 3,975 500 Deferred revenues 4,884 (313) Operating lease liabilities (1,566) (1,645) Other current and long-term liabilities 7,893 1,670 Accrued severance pay, net 38 (98) Net cash provided by operating activities 59,438 23,072 Cash flows from investment activities:



Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits (38,259) (23,062) Investment in marketable securities (65,155) (53,682) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 57,249 41,892 Purchase of property and equipment (2,768) (2,758) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (48,933) (37,610) Cash flows from financing activities:



Purchases of treasury shares - (112) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - (112) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 27 (996) Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,532 (15,646) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period 107,574 111,721 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 118,106 96,075

NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 GAAP gross profit 83,261 74,012 77,266 Stock-based compensation* 1,763 1,537 1,165 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,366 1,354 1,338 Non-GAAP gross profit 86,390 76,903 79,769 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 59 % 55 % 58 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 61 % 57 % 60 %







GAAP operating income 37,220 33,662 35,737 Stock-based compensation* 6,372 5,654 4,394 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,468 1,461 1,444 Non-GAAP operating income 45,060 40,777 41,575 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 26 % 25 % 27 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 32 % 30 % 31 %







GAAP net income 36,860 38,068 34,627 Stock-based compensation* 6,372 5,654 4,394 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,468 1,461 1,444 Amortization of issuance costs 322 324 316 Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans 893 (827) (822) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,303) (1,083) (884) Non-GAAP net income 44,612 43,597 39,075







GAAP basic earnings per share 1.27 1.31 1.21 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 1.54 1.50 1.36







GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.15 1.20 1.09 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.39 1.36 1.23







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):





Basic 29,030 28,975 28,678 Diluted 32,159 32,023 31,824

* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2024, included in - Cost of revenues - 1,763;

Research and development, net - 2,848; Sales and marketing - 1,253; General and administrative - 508.

NOVA LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF SECOND QUARTER 2024 GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Low High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 1.07 1.21 Estimated non-GAAP items:



Stock-based compensation 0.19 0.20 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.04 0.04 Amortization of issuance costs 0.01 0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.04) (0.04) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 1.27 1.42

