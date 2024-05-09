Teleflex Incorporated: Teleflex Expands Intraosseous Vascular Access Portfolio with New Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Access Procedure Tray

WAYNE, Pa., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a global leader in medical technologies and pioneer in intraosseous vascular access, today announced the launch of the Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Access Procedure Tray. This sterile, single-use tray includes all the components required for the IO access procedure, enabling a streamlined clinician workflow.



The new Arrow EZ-IO Procedure Tray includes the first FDA-cleared sterile, single-use, battery-powered driver, providing clinicians with an IO access option that can be used in a sterile field in the operation room and any other area of the hospital that requires a sterile field. The tray is packaged with an Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Needle Set (15mm, 25mm, or 45mm), which is designed to help ensure a fast,1 precise, and steady insertion. Additional components include:

Pre-filled saline syringe and ChloraPrep Frepp Clear applicator

EZ-Stabilizer Dressing

EZ-Connect Extension Set

SharpsAway II Locking Sharps Disposal Cup

EZ-IO Patient Wristband

Quick Reference Guide, printed on underside of every tray lidstock

"The Arrow EZ-IO Procedure Tray was developed after research was conducted with healthcare professionals who may benefit from an intraosseous access solution in a complete, convenient and sterile kit," stated Michelle Fox, Corporate Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Teleflex. "This addition to our IO access portfolio reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation to empower clinicians and elevate patient care in challenging vascular access situations."

Delayed vascular access can result in treatment delays, which can lead to adverse outcomes.2-5 The Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Access System can be used when intravenous access is difficult or impossible to obtain in emergent, urgent, or medically necessary cases. In a recent survey of hospital-based clinicians, 65% recalled situations where their IO device was not accessible during a time-critical difficult vascular access situation.6 More than 75% of clinicians surveyed agree that a single-use tray would increase the accessibility and convenience of IO access devices.6 The new Arrow EZ-IO Procedure Tray was designed for compact storage on hospital shelving and is small enough to fit in any code cart.

Clinicians now have a choice between the reusable Arrow EZ-IO Power Driver and the new single-use tray. "The new Arrow EZ-IO Procedure Tray was designed to optimize efficiency in gaining fast vascular access while increasing the accessibility of the EZ-IO System," said Kevin Robinson, President and General Manager of Anesthesia and Emergency Medicine, Teleflex. "We listened to the challenges healthcare professionals face daily and are proud to introduce a solution that combines our industry-backed IO access device with enhanced convenience."

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Barrigel, Deknatel, QuikClot, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch, UroLift and Weck - trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Chloraprep and Frepp are trademarks of Carefusion or one of its subsidiaries.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, EZ-IO, EZ-Connect, EZ-Stabilizer, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, SharpsAway, UroLift and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.© 2024 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-009356

References:

The Arrow EZ-IO Single-Use IO Tray is indicated for intraosseous access anytime in which vascular access is difficult to obtain in emergent, urgent or medically necessary cases for up to 24 hours. For patients = 12 years old, the device may be extended for up to 48 hours when alternate intravenous access is not available or reliably established.

Rx Only.

CAUTION: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

The Arrow EZ-IO Needle Set is Sterile, Single Use: Do not reuse, reprocess or re-sterilize. Reuse of device creates a potential risk of serious injury and/or infection which may lead to death. Refer to Instructions for Use for complete warnings, indications, contraindications, precautions, and potential complications.