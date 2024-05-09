Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile to Showcase PTT Solutions at Critical Communications World 2024 May 14-16 at Dubai World Trade Centre

Visit Stand M41 in the Exhibition Hall to Experience Siyata's Solutions

Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA; SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") devices and cellular signal booster systems, announced today that it will attend and exhibit at Critical Communications World 2024 ("CCW") May 14-16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, "Our goal is to become a global leader in mission critical PTT devices, and this conference provides us with an excellent opportunity to showcase our solutions and engage with potential new customers. We have an established foothold in the Middle East and in Europe with multiple customers, and we look forward to further expanding in this large market."

CCW is a conference and expo that unites mission-critical and business-critical end-users with manufacturers and suppliers for three days of inspiration, knowledge and connections. It is the leading destination for exhibitors to engage with partners, conduct in-person meetings and most importantly, secure new business. To learn more, visit https://www.critical-communications-world.com/.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

