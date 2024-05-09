CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Wins Global Infosec Hot Company Award at RSA

ARIA Wins Prestigious Award at RSA

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPI), has announced that its innovations in its breakthrough solution, AZT PROTECT, has earned ARIA Cyber Defense Magazine's prestigious Infosec "Hot Company" Award at RSA 2024.

ARIA's patented, AI-powered solution is being deployed in critical application environments across industry sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy, and utilities. Its unique approach stops the sophisticated nation state-based attacks that today's leading cybersecurity solutions are failing to address. The solution continues to be enhanced to provide a better approach that's easier to deploy and operate than today's solutions, most of which were designed in the last decade.

The award for its Zero-Trust Application Protection Solutions recognizes ARIA's unique approach to:

Proactively protecting OT & IT environments by automatically identifying and blocking attacks before they cause harm. This includes nation-state sponsored attacks such as Volt Typhoon from China, as well as attacks from Russia and Iran.

Keeping operations up and running without impact during attacks - avoiding what happened to United Healthcare in the recent cyberattack that caused widespread disruption across the entire US healthcare system 1 .

. Deploying across entire sites within minutes without taking any production lines offline.

Enabling simple to deploy software agent based micro-segmentation, removing the need for the disruptive, costly hardware-based approaches used today to provide an ability to limit communication to and from critical infrastructure devices.

"We are honored that ARIA has been selected as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies by the InfoSec® judging committee," says Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity. "AZT PROTECT takes over where other solutions come up short, automatically stopping the new types of attacks that have emerged this decade that others miss before they can execute. It also ensures companies have a much simpler and much more cost-effective option to providing microsegmentation that can be fully deployed in days vs. years with other approaches."

For further information on this award-winning solution please visit: https://www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions,?a business?of?CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to?substantially?improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

CONTACT:

Gary Southwell

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

info@ariacybersecurity.com

1https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/07/unitedhealth-working-to-restore-change-healthcare-systems-by-mid-march-company-says.html

SOURCE: CSP Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com