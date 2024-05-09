Amid a rapidly evolving professional services landscape, Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, delivers a proven track record of exceeding customer expectations, providing substantial advancements and showcasing its deep expertise and comprehensive industry knowledge.

During the 2023 global downturn that saw a 25% drop in Professional Services (PS) revenue sector-wide, Kantata's customers have not just survived; they have thrived, significantly outperforming their peers, per the Professional Services Maturity Benchmark, 2024 by research firm, Service Performance Insight (SPI). Notably, Kantata supports 41.7% of the high-performing organizations in the benchmark.

According to a recent report looking at technology trends in the PS industry by Chris Marsh, Research Director and Rosanna Jimenez, Associate Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, "High-performing PS teams want technologies that allow them to make data-driven decisions, with the integrated information, visibility and process maturity to ensure they can align with other internal stakeholders and with customers across the project life cycle. It's not simply about project management; it's quote-to-cash financial management and granular resource management capabilities, including the ability to forecast resource needs and plan for capacity at both the individual project and portfolio levels."

Forrester Consulting completed a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study for Kantata and Kantata partner, Salesforce, revealing that organizations that invest in the Kantata Professional Services Cloud improve billable utilization, enhance project margins, and increase profitability from better capacity planning. Overall, the framework reveals that professional services organizations (PSOs) experience benefits of $29.5 million against costs of $4.9 million over three years.

"Kantata is dedicated to enhancing the operational efficiency of people-powered businesses, helping them scale quickly and achieve remarkable results for their clients and employees," said Michael Speranza, CEO of Kantata. "Our solutions deliver unparalleled quantifiable value and ROI, resolving business challenges better than anyone else by providing immediate access to data that enables teams to make informed, swift decisions. We deeply understand the needs of the professional services industry and continuously transform insights from our community of over 300,000 users into innovative visions and solutions that address real-world problems for our customers."

A Year of Innovation and Impact in Professional Services

Customer Momentum Kantata is expanding its influence across new industries and strengthening its presence in the EMEA and North America regions. The company has successfully onboarded a diverse range of new clients, including leading players such as Apex Analytix, LLC, BARR Advisory, P.A., ClariMed, Hedgehog Lab Limited, MICompany, Raintree Systems, Inc., OmniOn Power Inc., POP, and Toyota Connected, among others.

Kantata is expanding its influence across new industries and strengthening its presence in the EMEA and North America regions. The company has successfully onboarded a diverse range of new clients, including leading players such as Apex Analytix, LLC, BARR Advisory, P.A., ClariMed, Hedgehog Lab Limited, MICompany, Raintree Systems, Inc., OmniOn Power Inc., POP, and Toyota Connected, among others. Product Growth Innovation The company recently unveiled Kantata SX Embedded Analytics, leveraging the robust capabilities of Tableau (by Salesforce) analytics within a seamlessly integrated embedded application. Additionally, Kantata's upcoming 'Pulse,' currently in beta, promises to revolutionize project management by merging employee and customer sentiment analysis with operational data, offering users a detailed, real-time perspective on project health and performance.

The company recently unveiled Kantata SX Embedded Analytics, leveraging the robust capabilities of Tableau (by Salesforce) analytics within a seamlessly integrated embedded application. Additionally, Kantata's upcoming 'Pulse,' currently in beta, promises to revolutionize project management by merging employee and customer sentiment analysis with operational data, offering users a detailed, real-time perspective on project health and performance. Industry Recognition and Awards - Kantata has garnered significant industry recognition, underscoring its leadership and credibility in the tech sector. The company's recent accolades include Technology of the Year 2024 from the Business Intelligence Group and The Software Report's Top 25 Cloud Computing Companies 2024. Additionally, the company has achieved consistent excellence, demonstrated by its fifth consecutive win in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Best Software Project Management Products. Kantata was also named the 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Project Management Solution and won the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award.

- Kantata has garnered significant industry recognition, underscoring its leadership and credibility in the tech sector. The company's recent accolades include Technology of the Year 2024 from the Business Intelligence Group and The Software Report's Top 25 Cloud Computing Companies 2024. Additionally, the company has achieved consistent excellence, demonstrated by its fifth consecutive win in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Best Software Project Management Products. Kantata was also named the 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Project Management Solution and won the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award. Impact and Leadership - Kantata's leadership and organizational culture are recognized through prestigious awards, such as the Comparably Awards for Best Leadership Team, reflecting the company's strong internal governance and healthy work environment. Kantata's dedication to diversity and inclusion was honored with the Women in Tech Global Award, highlighting its efforts to promote an inclusive culture.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509402647/en/

Contacts:

Jen Dodos

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com