The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) is proud to announce the return of the Global Wealth Conference (GWC) to London for its second consecutive year from May 28-30, 2024. Building upon the resounding success of the inaugural event, GWC 2024 will once again bring together a distinguished array of industry leaders to share their expertise across various domains.

"Our inaugural event in London was a triumph, and we are thrilled to return for a second year," said Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of SWFI. "The Global Wealth Conference reaffirms our collective commitment as custodians of global prosperity, and we eagerly anticipate the meaningful conversations and collaborations that will emerge from this gathering."

This year's conference will revolve around the theme of Sustainability, Allocation, and Innovation, reflecting a steadfast commitment to tackling critical global challenges while driving cutting-edge advancements in diverse sectors.

The Global Wealth Conference 2024 is an invitation-only event, with no tickets or passes available for sale. To date, over 4,000 applications for invitations have been received, with a final guest list of 450 attendees to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will feature a lineup of esteemed speakers, including: Ruslan Alikhanov, Chief Executive Officer, Azerbaijan Investment Holding; Gunther Beger, Managing Director, SDG Innovation and Economic Transformation, United Nations Industrial Development Organization; Bella Landymore, Policy and Strategy Director, Impact Investing Institute; Dr. Bridget Kustin, Senior Research Fellow, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford; Anthony H. Yadgaroff, Chair of Trustees, Investment Managers' Charitable Trust; James S. Rosebush, Former Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States, The White House; Kashif Khalid, Managing Director Middle East Africa, SimCorp; Matt Scott, Executive Director, UK Centre for Greening Finance Investment; Michael Sheren, Fellow, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership among others.

The three-day event will be spread across six iconic venues in London, including the House of Commons, the Great Hall of Guildhall, the London Stock Exchange, and several historic Livery Halls. Attendees can expect an agenda packed with insightful panel discussions, keynote speeches, closed private dinners, round table discussions, traditional entertainment, and networking opportunities. The conference will attract a diverse range of participants, including representatives from sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, asset owners, family offices, and asset managers from around the world.

