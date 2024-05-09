Rotana Media Group: Rotana Khaleejiah takes Leading Spot in Ramadan Viewership in KSA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotana Khaleejiah, a premier television channel and content producer in Saudi Arabia, has announced a significant leap in viewership during the holy month of Ramadan 2024. With Ipsos ratings confirming a daily reach of 27% and over 4.6 million unique daily viewers, the channel continues to lead as a cultural staple among the GE channels in the region.

Rotana Khaleejiah achieved record numbers in viewership and performance during Ramadan with "Shabab El Bomb" and "Tareq w Nouf" ranking among the top 10 most-watched programs on TV, and "Shabab El Bomb" amassing an extraordinary 340 million views across various digital platforms. "Alliwan" captivated 3.2 million audience members within the first 24 hours of its release "War on Drugs" episode. The channel's impact extended further with a staggering 1.11 billion in reach and 696 million views on digital platforms in Ramadan alone.

Commenting on their latest accomplishments was Nada Makhzoum, CEO of Rotana TV Network saying, "We are proud of the extraordinary figures Rotana Khaleejiah has achieved this Ramadan. The dedication of our team, the richness of our content and the loyalty of our viewers have come together to create this unparalleled success. These numbers are a narrative of our commitment to excellence and cultural resonance. As we continue to grow and innovate, our focus remains steadfast on providing the finest viewing experience to our audiences. We are not just in the business of broadcasting; we are in the art of enriching lives through entertainment."

Rotana Khaleejiah's digital presence saw unprecedented growth as it is ranked #1 and secured new heights on YouTube reaching 11 million followers, and generating 68 million views as part of its strategy to expand its influence and appeal in the digital sphere.

At the core of Rotana's ethos is the commitment to delivering culturally relevant, high-quality content that captivates and resonates with audiences. This Ramadan was a celebration of the diversity of programming from the gripping series "Shabab Al Bomb XII" to the thought-provoking "Alliwan Talk Show," demonstrating an unwavering dedication to content that honors cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of storytelling to ensure the satisfaction of current viewers and the cultivation of new audiences.

Rotana Khaleejiya prides itself with its customer-centric approach and pledges to continue enhancing its content offerings. In 2024, Rotana Khaleejiah not only sustained its viewership but also increased its reach and engagement establishing new benchmarks for the industry.

About Rotana TV:

Rotana TV, a prominent entertainment network with 16 channels - both free to air and encrypted, presents a diverse array of content, featuring captivating films, soul-stirring music, and engaging television shows. Renowned for its commitment to artistic excellence, Rotana TV is a premier destination that celebrates creativity and talent, providing viewers with a rich and immersive entertainment experience.

For further information, please visit www.rotana.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408835/Nada_Makhzoum.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rotana-khaleejiah-takes-leading-spot-in-ramadan-viewership-in-ksa-302141183.html