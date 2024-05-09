Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company"), through its water filtration subsidiary, Toppen Health, Inc. ("Toppen" or "Toppen Health"), is excited to announce that it has filed pivotal patents for technology designed to facilitate maximum filter configuration flexibility when it comes to addressing varying water quality issues.

When it comes to industries like healthcare-and specifically dental-where water quality and safety is paramount to patient health and wellbeing, vigorous, repeated, and costly testing is required in order to know what bacteria and pathogens need to be addressed, and how. Toppen's revolutionary Center Core water filtration technology and process removes the need for testing, and takes the guesswork out of how much disinfectant to use.

Toppen filters have an outer filtration layer that pre-treats the water, removing anything disinfectants can react to. The Center Core technology then activates using a slow-release principal, ensuring the right amount of disinfectant is effectively and safely added to the water to ensure it is 99.9999% clean of any bacteria, pathogens, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance ("PFAS" or "forever chemicals"), and pharmaceuticals.

"Millions of dollars are spent every year in the dental industry, testing and shocking water lines, which still has an unsatisfactory rate of success," says Owen Boyd, CEO of Toppen Health. "A key component of the Center Core technology and success is the slow-release of non-toxic molecular iodine, ultimately ensuring we can remove or neutralize any and all contaminants in any water supply safely, effectively, and affordably, without any guesswork."

"I've been intrigued by the potential use of iodine's natural antimicrobial capabilities in water disinfection for many years," adds Mr. Boyd. "Our unique filter design will remove pathogens from any water source while continually releasing molecular iodine to protect water lines from biofilm."

"These patent filings enhance the value and protect the growing capabilities of Toppen's water filtration technology," says Graham Simmonds, CEO of Aion. "The product and category applications go way beyond the healthcare space. They represent viable and affordable filtration solutions to address water safety and quality concerns here in North America, as well as globally."

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic is a forward-thinking business within the health and wellness sector with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. With a commitment to innovation and transformative solutions, the Company is poised to drive positive change to redefine the boundaries of health and wellness.

Toppen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aion Therapeutic, is a US-based innovative health and wellness company, dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art water filtration solutions. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and sustainability, Toppen's water filtration solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, businesses, and industries around the world access clean and safe water.

