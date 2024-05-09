Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
09.05.2024 | 14:31
Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM 
09-May-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9 May 2024 
 
Genel Energy plc 
Results of Annual General Meeting 9 May 2024 
 
The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 9 May 2024 and the results of the votes by 
shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the 
meeting was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote. 
 
The results were as follows: 
 
Resolutions                         For     %    Against  %   Withheld Total 
                                                      lodged 
 1. To receive the audited financial statements of 195,330,706 100.00% 0     0.00% 784,044 195,330,706 
  the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 
 2. To approve the Remuneration Policy for     142,845,544 73.13% 52,477,876 26.87% 791,330 195,323,420 
  Directors 
 3. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration  145,795,416 74.64% 49,530,304 25.36% 789,030 195,325,720 
  for the year ended 31 December 2023 
 4. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non-     145,833,170 74.66% 49,487,313 25.34% 794,267 195,320,483 
  Executive Director 
 5. To re-elect Mr Paul Weir as an Executive    194,947,599 99.81% 378,384  0.19% 788,767 195,325,983 
  Director 
 6. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a     144,641,492 66.80% 71,899,074 33.20% 788,766 216,540,566 
  Non-Executive Director 
 7. To re-elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive 194,870,128 89.99% 21,670,437 10.01% 788,767 216,540,565 
  Director 
 8. To re-elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a       194,870,008 99.77% 455,974  0.23% 788,768 195,325,982 
  Non-Executive Director 
 9. To appoint BDO LLP as the Company's auditor 
                           195,244,728 99.96% 82,950   0.04% 787,072 195,327,678 
 
10. To authorise the Directors to set the     195,186,671 99.93% 142,869  0.07% 785,210 195,329,540 
  Auditor's fees 
11. To give the Company limited authority to make 195,176,574 99.92% 161,132  0.08% 777,044 195,337,706 
  political donations and expenditure 
12. To authorise the Company to purchase its    146,134,451 67.48% 70,424,338 32.52% 770,543 216,558,789 
  Ordinary Shares 
13. To permit the Company to hold general 
  meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear  195,202,351 90.14% 21,348,438 9.86% 778,543 216,550,789 
  days' notice

Following the retirement of Sir Michael Fallon at today's AGM, the Company's search for a new Independent Non-Executive Director is ongoing. Canan Ediboglu has been appointed Interim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director.

The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 2, 3, 4, 6, and 12 were passed with the requisite majorities, over 20% of votes were cast against. The Board will take note of the voting and will engage with shareholders to further understand the reasons for the significant vote against these resolutions.

It is noted that, while ISS recommended voting in favour of all resolutions, Glass Lewis recommended voting against resolution 2 on the Directors' Remuneration Policy, due to their judgement that the Remuneration Committee retains "the discretion to grant potentially excessive awards to executives on recruitment." Genel is an international business with operations in challenging overseas jurisdictions, competing against a wide range of global listed and private companies for senior talent. The flexibility the Company has in relation to recruitment packages has been in place since 2014, and the Company has not exercised this flexibility since such date. The Board of Directors continues to believe that this flexibility is reasonable and in the best interests of our shareholders, but will discuss this further with major shareholders.

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 12 and 13) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 320611 
EQS News ID:  1899805 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2024 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
