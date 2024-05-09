DJ Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM 09-May-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 May 2024 Genel Energy plc Results of Annual General Meeting 9 May 2024 The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 9 May 2024 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote. The results were as follows: Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total lodged 1. To receive the audited financial statements of 195,330,706 100.00% 0 0.00% 784,044 195,330,706 the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 2. To approve the Remuneration Policy for 142,845,544 73.13% 52,477,876 26.87% 791,330 195,323,420 Directors 3. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration 145,795,416 74.64% 49,530,304 25.36% 789,030 195,325,720 for the year ended 31 December 2023 4. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non- 145,833,170 74.66% 49,487,313 25.34% 794,267 195,320,483 Executive Director 5. To re-elect Mr Paul Weir as an Executive 194,947,599 99.81% 378,384 0.19% 788,767 195,325,983 Director 6. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a 144,641,492 66.80% 71,899,074 33.20% 788,766 216,540,566 Non-Executive Director 7. To re-elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive 194,870,128 89.99% 21,670,437 10.01% 788,767 216,540,565 Director 8. To re-elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a 194,870,008 99.77% 455,974 0.23% 788,768 195,325,982 Non-Executive Director 9. To appoint BDO LLP as the Company's auditor 195,244,728 99.96% 82,950 0.04% 787,072 195,327,678 10. To authorise the Directors to set the 195,186,671 99.93% 142,869 0.07% 785,210 195,329,540 Auditor's fees 11. To give the Company limited authority to make 195,176,574 99.92% 161,132 0.08% 777,044 195,337,706 political donations and expenditure 12. To authorise the Company to purchase its 146,134,451 67.48% 70,424,338 32.52% 770,543 216,558,789 Ordinary Shares 13. To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear 195,202,351 90.14% 21,348,438 9.86% 778,543 216,550,789 days' notice

Following the retirement of Sir Michael Fallon at today's AGM, the Company's search for a new Independent Non-Executive Director is ongoing. Canan Ediboglu has been appointed Interim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director.

The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 2, 3, 4, 6, and 12 were passed with the requisite majorities, over 20% of votes were cast against. The Board will take note of the voting and will engage with shareholders to further understand the reasons for the significant vote against these resolutions.

It is noted that, while ISS recommended voting in favour of all resolutions, Glass Lewis recommended voting against resolution 2 on the Directors' Remuneration Policy, due to their judgement that the Remuneration Committee retains "the discretion to grant potentially excessive awards to executives on recruitment." Genel is an international business with operations in challenging overseas jurisdictions, competing against a wide range of global listed and private companies for senior talent. The flexibility the Company has in relation to recruitment packages has been in place since 2014, and the Company has not exercised this flexibility since such date. The Board of Directors continues to believe that this flexibility is reasonable and in the best interests of our shareholders, but will discuss this further with major shareholders.

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 12 and 13) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

