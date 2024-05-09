The authorities in Ireland have opened a €20 million ($21. 5 million) fund for energy research and innovation. It will support projects contributing to the nation's clean energy transition, such as heat decarbonization and energy storage. The Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI) said it will invest €20 million of government funds into energy research and innovation this year. The funds are earmarked for energy research development and demonstration (RD&D) projects that will help accelerate Ireland's transition to a clean and secure energy future, said the SEAI. Since 2018, more than 240 ...

