Noteefy Completes Seed Capital Round to Expand Golf Course and Resort Booking Solution

Golf's premier waitlist technology receives strategic capital from a host of sports and technology heavyweights led by Phoenix Capital Ventures

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Noteefy, golf's premier fully automated waitlist solution, has completed a seed capital round to accelerate growth of its innovative technology platform.

The investment will expand Noteefy's existing product offerings through AI integration across additional hospitality categories with similar demand dynamics to golf.

More than 350 golf course and resort operators currently leverage Noteefy to recoup substantial revenue lost through last-minute tee time cancellations while simultaneously freeing staff to enhance golfers' experiences.

The investment round was led by Phoenix Capital Ventures with participation from Perot Jain, TRT Holdings (owner of Omni Hotels & Resorts), the Keiser family (owner of Bandon Dunes Resort and Sand Valley Resort) and the Bitove Family (Founders of the Toronto Raptors). Other capital participants include high-profile institutions and individuals deeply rooted in golf, sports, hospitality and leisure.

"Golf's recent resurgence has led to increased participation at all levels of the game, putting a strain on operators who are trying to ensure the availability of tee times to consumers looking for them," said Andrew Steinberg, managing partner of Phoenix Capital Ventures. "Noteefy seamlessly solves this problem with a platform that every golf course can easily implement. We look forward to working alongside the Noteefy team as it scales the technology to reach an even broader audience and address new challenges for course operators."

Destination golf properties, including Cabot Citrus Farms, Whistling Straits, Sand Valley, Streamsong and TPC Scottsdale, as well as golf courses and resorts of various shapes and sizes, utilize Noteefy to redefine how they engage golfers and re-book tee times that otherwise would have gone unsold. An example is the 2015 U.S. Open host Chambers Bay that realized more than $250,000 in annual incremental revenue from Noteefy in its first six months with the product.

Though Noteefy, golfers desiring tee times already taken at their favorite golf courses receive real-time text and e-mail alerts when those slots open.

"There should never be a canceled tee time that goes unfilled as a result of people not knowing about a time opening," said Jake Gordon, co-founder and CEO of Noteefy. "Our mission is clear - to make golf more accessible and continue to strengthen the financial health of our operator partners. This investment round and the support of our customers will allow us to tackle unfilled cancelations in new and exciting use cases across hospitality more broadly."

Noteefy was founded in 2022 by Gordon and Dathan Wong (Co-Founder, CTO), both of whom previously worked for large technology firms such as Accenture and Microsoft. Noteefy was born from their frustrations caused by the highly manual process of finding available tee times at public courses in the Los Angeles area.

They would constantly refresh websites and call pro shops with hopes their desired times would become available at the last minute. In researching the problem, the duo discovered that many courses see up to 20% of their tee times canceled inside 24 hours, leaving them with hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in lost revenue.

"Technology helps solve the supply-demand mismatch problem in golf and beyond," said Wong. "We have ambitious plans to invest in the product capabilities beyond where we are today."

About Noteefy

Bringing cutting-edge technology and innovation to golf course and resort operators, Noteefy (pronounced "Notify") has the first automated tee-time assistant and waitlist solution for improved golfer booking experiences as well as course staff efficiency and financial performance. Many courses report six-figure revenue gains from tee times that would have otherwise perished due to golfer cancellations.

More information: www.noteefy.app, contact@noteefy.app.

About Phoenix Capital Ventures

Phoenix Capital Ventures (PCV) is an early-stage venture capital firm that partners with companies in the sports, gaming, human performance and immersive media industries. PCV combines investment expertise with decades of management experience across the sports industry to drive value for their limited partners and create impact for their portfolio companies.

More information: www.pcv.fund, contact@pcv.fund.

Contact Information:

Bryan Harris

Communications

bryan@25hits.com

706-369-3589

SOURCE: Noteefy

View the original press release on newswire.com.