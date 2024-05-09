M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Partners with Australian Research Organization to Revolutionize Critical Mineral Supply Chains

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / M2i Global Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a Company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. government and U.S. free trade partners, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Nova Terra, an esteemed research organization at the forefront of innovation in critical mineral processing technologies.

As the global demand for critical minerals continues to surge, driven by their indispensable role in various industries including technology, renewable energy, and defense, M2i recognizes the urgency in securing a sustainable supply chain. In pursuit of this goal, M2i has joined forces with Nova Terra, leveraging their complementary strengths and expertise to pioneer groundbreaking solutions.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey towards enhancing critical mineral supply. By combining M2i's extensive experience in battery metals, corporate finance, logistics and policy with Nova Terra's cutting-edge research in water treatment, copper processing, mine waste valorisation, and critical mineral technologies, the partnership aims to revolutionize the extraction, processing, and utilization of critical minerals.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Nova Terra," said Lieutenant General (Ret) Jeffrey W. Talley, President and Chief Executive Officer of M2i. "Together, we have the opportunity to redefine the landscape of critical mineral production, driving innovation, sustainability, and economic growth."

The partnership is already working towards securing copper and graphite supply chains, as well as developing regional transition models to secure jobs for mining areas as they transition into critical mineral activities. A flagship program of the partnership is securing water supply for arid regional towns reliant on mining, minimizing environmental impacts while maximizing efficiency of operations and livability of communities.

"M2i are ideal partners to progress the essential journey into secure critical mineral supply chains," said Dr. Tom Payten, Managing Director at Nova Terra. "This exciting opportunity will allow us to work collaboratively to bring about swift innovation in the United States and Australia."

Through collaborative research, development, and deployment initiatives, M2i and Nova Terra are committed to advancing the global critical mineral industry, fostering economic resilience, and promoting sustainable practices.

About Nova Terra:

Nova Terra is a leading research institution specializing in connecting industry, academia and entrepreneurs and provide the services necessary to ensure that innovation efforts lead to the best outcomes. Committed to excellence in innovation and discovery, we aim to accelerate the pace of innovation by supporting key gaps in technology translation, bringing the lab to life.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., is an engineering, research, and services firm that brings together people, technology, and solutions from across government, business, not-for-profits, and academia to provide access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of defense and economic security. We aim to address this compelling need dictated by the evolving global environment predicated in terms of technology, energy, defense, and climate. The Company's vision and purpose is to develop and execute a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. and its free trade partners and create a strategic mineral reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government. The reality is that the world outside of China faces a significant dearth of critical minerals necessary to fuel its reemergent manufacturing base. This supply problem leads to a very clear economic opportunity for the Company and others to develop these resources and supply this exploding demand over the next decade and beyond.

For more information, please visit: https://www.M2icorp.com

