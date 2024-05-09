Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Shipment of Power Generation Systems

CEI's Power Solutions Division Continues to Perform

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent shipment of certain power generation products, including multiple custom generator sets, by its majority owned subsidiary, Simson-Maxwell, Ltd., a leading manufacturer and supplier of power generation products, services and custom energy solutions. Details of certain shipments in Q-2 are as follows:

About Simson-Maxwell Ltd.

Simson-Maxwell Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc., manufactures and supplies power generation products, services and custom energy solutions. Simson-Maxwell provides commercial and industrial clients with efficient, flexible, environmentally responsible and clean-tech energy systems involving a wide variety of products, including CHP (combined heat and power), tier 4 final diesel and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind and storage. Simson-Maxwell also designs and assembles a complete line of electrical control equipment including switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-Fuel and complete power generation production controls. Operating for over 80 years, Simson-Maxwell's seven branches assist with servicing a large number of existing maintenance arrangements and meeting the energy and power-solution demands of the Company's other customers.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com