BenQ America: BenQ, Inventor of Monitor Light, Launches New Product: ScreenBar Pro

BenQ Smart Lighting (hereinafter referred to as BenQ) launched new product, ScreenBar Pro, on May 6th, along with the announcement of the #2024 Revamp Desk Setup Challenge. Participants have the chance to win the ScreenBar Pro and a complete prize package valued at $2600, perfect for upgrading an office desk setup!

#2024 Revamp Desk Setup Challenge - Upgrade Desk Setup with ScreenBar Pro

In order to show how much impact lighting can have on desk setup, BenQ is giving away 100 units of its latest monitor light bar - ScreenBar Pro. To enter, participants simply need to share the type of lamp they currently use with their monitors. 100 lucky winners will receive a ScreenBar Pro to elevate their desk setup. BenQ further invites the 100 winners to share their experiences using their current lamps compared to the ScreenBar Pro. Out of those who provide feedback, one lucky person will win a complete prize package valued at $2600 in total. The campaign runs from May 6th to May 20th. Interested participants can visit: https://reurl.cc/6vL0p6

Lighting Solutions for Workspaces: BenQ's ScreenBar Sets a New Standard

In 2017, BenQ invented the world's first monitor light bar - ScreenBar. As the pioneer in developing high-quality lighting products, BenQ aims to remind all desk setup lovers that lights can easily change the atmosphere of a desk setup without any other huge efforts. The patented clamp design of the ScreenBar keeps user's desk tidy while providing optimal illumination.

After bringing the first monitor light bar to the world, BenQ has been working to solve people's concerns and misunderstandings about the necessity of monitor light bars. Monitor light bars are not for illuminating the user's monitor or keyboard. Instead, monitor light bars are used to alleviate eye strain and enhance eye comfort during extended screen use by lighting up the user's workspace and minimizing contrast glare between the monitor and surroundings.





The New Revolution of Monitor Lighting - ScreenBar Pro

ScreenBar Pro is the world's first monitor light surpassing LED desk lamps. With broader illumination, it provides ample, comfortable lighting, making it a great fit for various setups, including those with ultra-wide or dual monitors. Below are some unique features of ScreenBar Pro.

3rd Generation ASYM-Light Technology: ScreenBar Pro's advanced asymmetrical optics prevents screen reflection and direct glare, lighting up the desktop for enhanced productivity while reducing eye strain.

Patented Clamp Design: Ensures secure mounting on a variety of monitors, saving space on the desk.

Automatic Lights On and Off: With the ultrasonic motion sensor, ScreenBar Pro detects movements in front of the screen and automatically turns on, providing a welcoming experience with each seating and automatically turns off after five minutes of absence.

ScreenBar Pro will be available for purchase on May 6th, 2024 on the BenQ official website and Amazon store, with a list price of $139. For more information about ScreenBar Pro, please visit:

BenQ official website: https://pse.is/5wh8pj

Amazon: https://pse.is/5wh4hd

About BenQ Smart Lighting

In 2017, BenQ Smart Lighting Team achieved a significant milestone by developing the world's first monitor light bar, BenQ ScreenBar. This breakthrough highlights our dedication to advanced research and development, the foundation for our high-quality products and ongoing pursuit of creative design.

As a vital part of BenQ, a global technology leader, BenQ Smart Lighting aligns with its core message of "Tech Driven Comfort." Positioned at the forefront of innovation, BenQ address various lighting needs by creating solutions that improve environments while prioritizing eye care-a true embodiment of the brand's essence. For more information, please visit: https://www.benq.com/en-us/lighting.html.



