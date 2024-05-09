Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models

New AI Increasing 3D Model production up to 40%

Search engine has over 200,000 3D models with unlimited color and texture variations

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the success of its proprietary AI-Powered 3D model search engine launched in Q1, 2024 . This innovative AI 3D model search engine uses AI powered by Nvidia's GPUs to speed-up and scale-up operations for the 3D modeling process. The AI search engine uses images to search Nextech's internal library of 3D models and meshes then recommends a close match to the given image. The Company is pleased to report that as a direct result of this AI search engine it is achieving as high as 40% increase in production thus increasing the number of 3D models the company can produce. The Company is continuing to develop patents around its proprietary technology while building and launching breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models, which it sees as a significant growth market in 2024.

As a leading 3D model supplier for e-commerce and AR, Nextech3D.ai recognizes the challenges faced by 3D artists and the time required in building intricate designs from scratch. To address these challenges the Company has built this innovative AI-powered search engine that instantly searches for similar model meshes within Nextech's vast 3D model library of 2000,000+ 3D models with similar colours, textures and shapes. This AI 3D model search engine was created in-house by the Company's team of AI engineers and scientists, showcasing the Company's technical strength and expertise.

Watch a demo of the AI-Powered 3D model search engine tool - click here

CEO of Nextech3D.ai Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are investing in our AI capabilities to stay competitive in the 3D model market and we see our AI search engine as just one of our investments that are paying off. Our AI-powered Search engine enabling our production to increase by as much as 40% represents a giant step forward in our Company's ability to scale production of 3D models. By combining our five years of technical expertise in the 3D modeling industry with our new AI capabilities, we're enabling our production capabilities to rapidly scale-up and move ahead in 2024. Our patented and patent pending AI along with new Nvidia GPU tech is allowing us to do things in terms of productivity that we just were not able to do previously, and I expect that to start showing up in the bottom line profitability of our 3D business in 2024."

Some other notable investments in AI that are in the news:

Meta has purchased 500,000 more AI GPUs for a total of 1 million AI GPUs, which is valued at $30 billion

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to spend $50 billion a year on AGI development (artificial general intelligence) by using 720,000 NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs that cost a hefty $21.6 billion.

Microsoft is aiming for 1.8 million AI GPUs by the end of 2024, while OpenAI wants to have 10 million AI GPUs before the end of the year.

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/98089/meta-ai-boss-confirms-the-company-has-purchased-around-30-billion-worth-of-nvidia-gpus/index.html

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/98089/meta-ai-boss-confirms-the-company-has-purchased-around-30-billion-worth-of-nvidia-gpus/index.html

Key features of the Mesh Search Tool include:

Advanced AI Algorithms: Nextech3D.ai integrates state-of-the-art AI algorithms to enable precise and rapid mesh searches, ensuring 3D artists can find the matches they need in seconds.

Intuitive User Interface: The user-friendly interface offers a seamless experience built directly into the Company's platform, allowing 3D artists to search the vast 3D model library quickly and effortlessly.

Comprehensive Mesh Database: An extensive and continuously expanding database of hundreds of thousands of 3D parts and meshes. The mesh search tool covers a wide range of diverse products from various industries.

This new tool leverages artificial intelligence algorithms to enable 3D artists to effortlessly navigate and locate specific 3D meshes, streamlining workflows and saving valuable time while increasing productivity.

ARitize 3D

ARitize 3D is your one-stop-shop AR solution with automated 3D model creation at an unbeatable price. Our Artificial Intelligence (AI) will turn your existing 2D product images or CAD files into 4K 3D AI and Augmented Reality experiences. It's fast, it's easy and it will transform your ecommerce website.

ARitize 3D is the One-Stop-Shop 3D + AR solution for eCommerce that is:?

Affordable - ?lowest cost provider

Scalable - fastest, seamless, high quality

Frictionless - requires low implementation effort ?

AI & ML powered - automated 3D model creation

End to End - from model creation to CMS & AR visualization

Brands are invited to Contact Us to let our team help you start selling using 3D models for your online store today.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram, LinkedIn , and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

View the original press release on accesswire.com