Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
WKN: A2PREX | ISIN: US00901B1052 | Ticker-Symbol: HXB2
Tradegate
08.05.24
09:11 Uhr
0,392 Euro
-0,006
-1,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3500,44015:57
0,3860,40415:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2024 | 14:58
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024, and Host Conference Call and Webcast

OCALA, Fla., May 09, 2024to discuss the Company's Q1 2024 operational and financial results on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET.

The call will be hosted by members of AIM's leadership team, Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer and Christopher McAleer, PhD, Scientific Officer. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialingwill be accessible on the Eventspage of the Investorssection of the Company's website, aimimmuno.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the live event.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.comand connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
