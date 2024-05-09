Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 15:02
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hospitals Preparing for Surge of Summer Births With Support From US Med-Equip

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / As hospitals prepare for the summer months, a period traditionally marked by an increase in births, including newborns delivered pre-term, US Med-Equip is helping clinicians bolster supplies of medical equipment used for labor and delivery and neonatal care.

US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip
Credit: Gentherm Medical. Infant using Gentherm Neonate Kool-Kit.

Hospitals typically get an annual surge of births from June through August. Bolstering equipment in labor and delivery (L&D) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) departments during these summer months is crucial for the survival and long-term health of a newborn.

Amid prolonged strain on clinical staff and budgets, hospitals nationwide are turning to trusted partner US Med-Equip for the rental, purchase, and maintenance of NICU and L&D equipment, including birthing beds, incubators, ventilators, and temperature management and monitoring systems.

"Our goal is ensuring clinicians have affordable access to the best equipment and services, so they can focus fully on providing care to mothers and newborns requiring their attention," Greg Salario, CEO of US Med-Equip, said.

US Med-Equip's caring professionals across the country deliver equipment hospitals need on-demand based on the number of patients expected or admitted at the time.

About US Med-Equip
US Med-Equip partners with top hospitals across the nation to provide the highest-quality movable medical equipment, beds and therapeutic surfaces for patients in their care.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip
Credit: Gentherm Medical. Infant using Gentherm Neonate Kool-Kit.

US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip
Birthing Rise Chart 2022

SOURCE: US Med-Equip

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.