09.05.2024 | 15:02
Pace® Analytical: Pace Analytical Services Woburn Lab Earns CDC Elite Proficiency Designation

Pace® Woburn earns the highest approval from the CDC for Legionella services

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, announced today that its Woburn, Massachusetts, laboratory has successfully achieved proficiency from the Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation Program (CDC-ELITE), awarded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Pace Analytical Services Logo

Pace Analytical Services Logo
PAS Logo

This distinguished designation of the Woburn laboratory builds the number of Pace® laboratories across the country that have earned CDC-ELITE status to 10. The program recognizes laboratories that demonstrate exceptional ability to isolate and identify Legionella bacteria, a potentially harmful pathogen that can cause Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac fever.

"Earning this proficiency status signifies our unwavering commitment to provide the most accurate and reliable Legionella testing services available," noted Rob DeMalo, Pace® Vice President of Operations for Building Sciences. "This documentation of quality brings us closer to our bold mission of ensuring the built environment is safe and healthy for all who enter."

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

Contact Information

Pam Bednar
Marketing Director
pam.bednar@pacelabs.com
612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel
Brand & Communications Manager
brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com
612-656-2241

SOURCE: Pace® Analytical

