Atlantic City Electric's Grant Program Focused on Environmental Sustainability Now Open

$35,000 in grants now available through the company's Sustainable Communities Grant Program

Atlantic City Electric is powering local communities in ways that go beyond reliable energy service though environmental stewardship and resiliency grants for South Jersey municipalities. The company's Sustainable Communities Grant Program, which is facilitated by Sustainable Jersey, has provided $310,000 in grants to fund sustainability projects across South Jersey since 2020. The grant application is now open through June 27, 2024. Interested communities can learn more about the program and how to submit a grant request at atlanticcityelectric.com/SustainableCommunities.

"Empowering the communities where we live and work will always remain a priority for Atlantic City Electric and we are thrilled to offer our Sustainable Communities Grant program again this year," said Doug Mokoid, region president, Atlantic City Electric. "Last year our program supported 10 projects, which included supporting Atlantic City's open space master plan, the development of a weather station and lightning detection in Medford Township as well as multiple park revitalization projects throughout South Jersey. We are excited to see the impact the grants make this year."

The 2024 program provides $25,000 in environmental stewardship grants, up to $5,000 each, for projects focusing on open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources and environmental conservation. The program supports the company's focus on community giving with projects that provide energy empowerment through sustainability, environmental and open space initiatives. Examples of eligible projects include the development of recreation trails, the purchase of open space and the planting of trees and other vegetation.

The program also provides $10,000 in resiliency grants, up to $5,000 each, to support innovative approaches to providing a safe and reliable resource for a community during a time of emergency, such as severe weather.

"These grants help municipalities prioritize the responsible management and conservation of natural resources while ensuring that people and communities are less vulnerable to climate hazards affecting us today and tomorrow," said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. "We're proud to partner with Atlantic City Electric to support projects made possible through the Sustainable Communities Grant Program."

Municipalities in the Atlantic City Electric service area can apply for a Sustainable Communities grant each year. A committee with representatives from Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey reviews each application and selects the projects to receive funding.

"Our Environmental Commission and Green Team work very hard to educate our community on the necessity of removing invasive plants and replacing them with native plants. The Sustainable Communities Grant will position us to lead by example," said Dale Archer, mayor of East Greenwich Township, a previous grant recipient. "I am grateful to Sustainable Jersey and Atlantic City Electric for recognizing the potential for this project to benefit our whole community and I look forward to seeing it come to fruition."

For Atlantic City Electric, and its parent company Exelon, diversity, equity and inclusion is a core foundational value both in the workplace and in outreach to the people it serves. The company strongly encourages underrepresented communities to apply for the Sustainable Communities grant.

