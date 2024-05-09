In Celebration of The Mobile Game's 12th Anniversary, Players Will Get a Chance to Play the Nostalgic 2012 Rendition That Launched the Subway Surfers Phenomenon

SYBO, the mobile games studio behind the most downloaded game of all time: Subway Surfers, today announced "Subway Surfers Classic," a limited-edition update that will transform the game back to its original design from 2012 that kick-started its success. Now the most downloaded game of the past decade with over 4 billion lifetime downloads, Subway Surfers' influence stretches far beyond the gaming sphere, from consistent TikTok virality to a popular animated series on YouTube. Launching on May 13 in celebration of Subway Surfers' 12th anniversary, Subway Surfers Classic will be available to fans old and new through June 2, 2024.

"As one of the earliest games to break through the cultural zeitgeist, playing Subway Surfers is a nostalgic experience for millions of people around the globe," said Philip Hickey, Chief Marketing Officer of SYBO. "Subway Surfers Classic celebrates a dozen years of Subway Surfers' role in shaping pop culture, bringing our fanbase back to the game the world originally fell in love with."

Subway Surfers Classic will introduce a new suite of playable characters each as an ode to the game's history and community throughout the years, including:

Hammy-Bee : Selected out of more than 700 submissions, Hammy-Bee is the fan-made, winning character of SYBO's Craft-A-Character Competition created by Sarah Bucksey, an animation student at Arts University Bournemouth.

: Selected out of more than 700 submissions, Hammy-Bee is the fan-made, winning character of SYBO's Craft-A-Character Competition created by Sarah Bucksey, an animation student at Arts University Bournemouth. Pixel Jake : A nod to games' original art style in line with the update's retro theme.

: A nod to games' original art style in line with the update's retro theme. Guard King : A favorite character of Subway Surfers' social media community, who often dominates TikTok and Instagram comment sections.

: A favorite character of Subway Surfers' social media community, who often dominates TikTok and Instagram comment sections. Ballerina Tricky: A beloved character of Subway Surfers' most loyal fans, originating from Subway Surfers: The Animated Series.

"Transforming Subway Surfers back to its original form from 2012 has long been a dream of ours," said Jesper Gustavsson, Director of Product at SYBO. "For many players, Subway Surfers has provided joy and entertainment to their daily lives for the past 12 years now. Subway Surfers Classic will provide a nostalgic experience for our community that celebrates not only the early days of the game, but how far we've come."

As part of the update, Subway Surfers will also launch Player Profiles within Subway Surfers for the very first time, a highly requested feature that allows players to easily track and share their progress with others. Since Subway Surfers' fanbase has been screen recording and posting top runs on social media for years, SYBO will now provide the ability to access and customize a shareable overview of their progress directly in-game. Player Profiles are not visible to other players unless fans choose to download and share their performance.

Catering to Subway Surfers' highly engaged audience of over 24 million cross-platform social media followers, SYBO is teaming up with hit filter creators, including @aida.creator and @maya_loves_hobi, to launch a suite of 12 new TikTok and Instagram filters. Using the filters, fans will be able to create their own retro-themed Subway Surfers content in celebration of the anniversary.

Subway Surfers is available and free to download on iOS, Android, and other platforms with in-app purchases. For more information, visit www.sybo.com.

About SYBO

Based in Copenhagen, SYBO is a mobile games studio founded in 2010 and best known for its hit endless runner game, Subway Surfers. Acquired by Miniclip in July of 2022, Subway Surfers has been downloaded more than 4 billion times and was the most downloaded game of 2022. Aside from the flagship Subway Surfers game, SYBO additionally launched Subway Surfers Blast, Subway Surfers Tag, Subway Surfers Match, and Blades of Brim. Subway Surfers Tag was named Game of The Year in the 2023 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards. To find out more, please visit www.sybo.com.

