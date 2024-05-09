Hardman & Co Research

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A on Chesnara plc (CSN) | Growth and stability insights

Chesnara (LON:CSN) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Brian Moretta joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Brian delves into Chesnara plc's 2023 financial results. He shares his analysis on the factors driving Chesnara's recovery from a previous year's loss, the impact of global economic shifts on operations, and the company's prudent approach to dividends and acquisitions. This discussion also provides insights into Chesnara's operational improvements and future prospects, offering a deeper understanding of the company's financial health and strategic direction.

Chesnara plc is an established Life and Pensions Consolidator in the UK and Europe.

Listen to the interview here .

