BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced the appointment of Brian Greenfield as Chief Financial Officer. He joins BlueSnap's executive team to lead financial operations as the company prepares to embark on its next phase of growth.

Greenfield has extensive experience in banking and private equity and brings more than twenty years of experience in both financial and senior executive leadership roles with global venture-backed companies across multiple industries.

"Brian's had an impressive career, which includes senior leadership roles at a diverse range of companies and has consistently demonstrated the ability to execute and generate measurable results using data-driven financial strategies," said Henry Helgeson, BlueSnap CEO. "As we prepare for our next phase of growth, Brian's financial industry experience, operational expertise, and track record of success as both a senior executive and a company founder will help BlueSnap accelerate the adoption of our payments platform around the world and achieve our ambitious growth goals."

Brian joins BlueSnap from ArborKnot, an Israeli financial services company he co-founded, and where he served as CEO. Previously, he was President and CFO at Purple Carrot, a direct-to-consumer meal-kit business. After joining as one of its earliest employees in 2016, Brian led the company to rapid growth and ultimately a successful sale to a Japanese e-commerce company. In 2008, Brian co-founded and served as both President and CFO of Next Step Living, a residential energy efficiency and renewables company. In five years, Brian helped the company become the fastest growing private company in Massachusetts and one of the largest business of its type in the U.S. with over $100 million in revenue and 900 employees.

"I am excited to join Henry and the entire BlueSnap team as we boldly move into our next chapter of growth. BlueSnap has an expansive global network of financial partners and an impressive roster of international companies using its Global Payments Orchestration platform and is uniquely poised to deepen its leadership position in the payments industry," said Greenfield.

Brian has also held senior financial and leadership positions at Vista Financial and Performant Financial Corp. He began his career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley before moving to Parthenon Capital Partners, a private equity firm.

Brian earned his MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management and his BA from Williams College. He is based in BlueSnap's Boston office.

