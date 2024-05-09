CEA Group's Senior Advisor International, Parke Wright IV, is leading an international conservation effort as Chairman of Orchid Conservation Chelsea. We are pleased to announce his vision for this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show held annually in London.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509442638/en/

Following the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show, Parke Wright IV and Her Majesty The Queen at the Bee Garden Party in the gardens of Marlborough House. Her Majesty is the President of Bees for Development. Orchid Conservation Chelsea was invited to the Bee Garden Party to demonstrate pollinating orchids.(Photo: Business Wire)

With a strong belief in the necessity and beauty of orchids, Parke Wright aims to bring attention to horticultural conservation through this prestigious event. The world renowned 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show to be held May 20th 25th is expected to be a an even more impressive display of floral beauty and environmental awareness.

Following a most gratifying experience at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023 and receiving the Silver Medal Award for Education, The Orchid Conservation Chelsea assembled an expert international team. This highly respected team includes representatives from The Commonwealth countries, in collaboration with the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and Grow Tropicals in the U.K., plus partnerships with the Smithsonian's North American Orchid Conservation Center, Chicago Botanic Garden, Naples Botanical Garden (Florida), University of Florida, Stetson University, Illinois College, Glasgow Botanic Garden, Elite Orchids (U.K.), and sponsor J.P. Wright Company. The 2024 team will also include new participants such as American Orchid Society, the Canadian Orchid Congress, The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Longwood Gardens, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Essex Wildlife Trust, Humboldt Botanical Garden and Bees for Development.

Realizing that the Chelsea Flower Show's world media attention offered an unprecedented opportunity to convey the urgent need for orchid conservation, the organization developed a strong and coordinated media message, with excellent results. For the upcoming 2024 show, the native orchids of Great Britain, India, Canada and the United States will be featured at the Orchid Conservation Chelsea exhibit in the Great Pavilion and will be discussed at the Orchid Conservation Genius Bar.

In June 2023 following the Chelsea Flower Show, the organization was honored to welcome Her Majesty The Queen to show the native bees at Kew Gardens and pollinating orchids from around the world. Her Majesty is the President of Bees for Development, and the Orchid Conservation Chelsea is pleased to be collaborating in these efforts.

About CEA Group

Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise, and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA's reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide. CEA International LLP (CEAI) has operated an office in London since 1987.

CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC. UK-based CEAI is an FCA regulated Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509442638/en/

Contacts:

J. Patrick Michaels, Jr.

Chairman CEO

rmichaels@ceaworldwide.com

Parke Wright

Senior Advisor International

parkewright@ceaworldwide.com