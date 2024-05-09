Azure Power appoints Chairman of the Board of Directors

GURGAON, India, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power Global Limited (the "Company" or "Azure Power") (OTC: AZREF), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, today announced that Mr. Brijesh Mehra has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company and of Azure Power India Private Limited as the nominee of CDPQ Infrastructures Asia Pte Ltd., effective May 08, 2024. Mr. Mehra shall also assume the role of Chairman of the Board of the Company and of Azure Power India Private Limited.

Mr. Mehra is a veteran in the banking industry with over 35 years of experience across several capacities including overseeing businesses across India and multiple South Asian geographies. In his last role at RBL Bank, Mr. Mehra was responsible for the Wholesale business of the Bank. Prior to joining RBL Bank, Mr. Mehra was Country Executive India and as well as Southeast Asia/India Cluster Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). He holds a bachelor's degree from Delhi University and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Speaking on this, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power, said, "We are pleased to have Brijesh join our Board as the Chairman. We believe that his rich leadership experience, excellent insights about the business environment and deep understanding of financial and capital markets will be valuable assets for the Company's transformation journey."

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Brijesh Mehra said, "I am delighted to join the Azure Power team. The Indian renewable energy space is thriving, and Azure Power is well situated to capture its growth potential. I look forward to working with the other members of the Board to lead Azure Power through its next phase of growth."

