The Pebble Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Pebble Group plc (The)

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name

BGF Investment Management Limited

(a/c BGF Investments LP)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name

Pershing Securities Limited

(via Pershing Nominees Limited)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)Liverpool, England
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:08/05/2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):09/05/2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.090%

-

4.090%

6,846,900

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

-

-

-

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary
GB00BK71XP16

6,846,900

4.090%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,846,900

4.090%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BGF Group plc

4.090%

4.090%

BGF Investment

Management Limited

4.090%

4.090%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
11. Additional information

Place of completion13-15 York Buildings, London, WC2N 6JU
Date of completion09/05/2024

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

