ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 15:26
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Empowering Our Communities: How Webster Bank Is Supporting Financial Literacy

Opportunities to Provide Financial Education to Help Build Future Financial Well-being.

Originally published by Connecticut Bankers Association

By Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, Webster Bank

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Webster Bank has long supported the communities we serve by providing loans, investments, technical assistance, and financial services to individuals and small businesses in low- to moderate-income (LMI) areas. We believe it's important to listen to the needs of our communities, so in developing Webster's multi-year Community Investment Strategy, my team and I spoke with more than 100 community groups to better understand their challenges. Across the bank's footprint, we heard about the need to build financial literacy skills.

Continue reading here

This article originally appeared in the First Quarter 2024 issue of CBA Quarterly, which is the official magazine the Connecticut Bankers Association.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Webster Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Webster Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/webster-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Webster Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

