Walgreens Boots Alliance: DoorDash and Walgreens Launch Unprecedented Access for SNAP Customers

DoorDash is the first platform that enables SNAP customers to make purchases directly from Walgreens using their SNAP/EBT cards.

DoorDash, the local commerce platform, and Walgreens, a trusted, neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day, announced a new collaboration to offer SNAP/EBT payment at nearly 7,800 Walgreens stores across the country. DoorDash is the first platform that enables SNAP customers to make purchases directly from Walgreens using their SNAP/EBT cards. In addition, DoorDash is the first third-party delivery service provider (DSP) to offer SNAP/EBT as a payment option at a major drugstore nationwide.

With the addition of Walgreens, DoorDash more than doubles the number of stores available for on-demand delivery with SNAP/EBT payments on DoorDash. We continue to broaden food access by offering SNAP/EBT to more than 14 million people who are living in food deserts, and over 40 million people living in communities where over 1 in 10 households receive SNAP/EBT benefits.

"Since launching support for SNAP/EBT payments in 2023, over 1.1 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash," said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals. "This first-of-its-kind partnership with Walgreens offers convenient and critical access to food and pantry essentials for families and individuals across the country. We're proud to remove as many barriers as possible when it comes to connecting people with food, wherever they live and however they choose to shop."

As prices continue to rise on groceries and household essentials, consumers can order SNAP-eligible products using their SNAP benefits from their local Walgreens through DoorDash. Walgreens will offer more than 4,000 SNAP-eligible products for delivery within an hour on DoorDash.1 Whether it's stocking up on breakfast essentials including milk, oatmeal, or juice, or pantry staples such as nuts, bars, or snacks, consumers can shop the Walgreens marketplace directly on the DoorDash app to fulfill their grocery needs quickly and affordably.

"This collaboration with DoorDash means our shoppers can now get essential grocery items when they want, regardless of payment method and other barriers like work schedules and transportation," said Balachandra Visalatha, SVP, Chief Product Officer at Walgreens. "Walgreens is a go to destination for daily needs for our shoppers and we continue to find solutions that make their shopping experience simpler so they can get access to healthier food options."

DoorDash is one of the largest online marketplaces to offer SNAP/EBT recipients' access to grocery delivery across the country. Now, nearly all DoorDash's monthly active users have access to a SNAP store across all 50 states and Washington D.C. To further our commitment to increase access to food, DoorDash is excited to offer SNAP/EBT consumers, who are currently not DashPass subscribers, $0 delivery fee on up to 3 orders paid with SNAP at Walgreens.* DashPass members can access thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores at affordable prices, with $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders. DashPass members save $5 per eligible order on average.

Currently, Walgreens stores accept SNAP/EBT in-person at most locations. This collaboration with DoorDash allows shoppers across the nation to use SNAP/EBT at any Walgreens, regardless of where they live.

