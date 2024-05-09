Hartland, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Elite Trades, a pioneer in supporting privately-held home service companies, is proud to introduce enhanced services in a significant move to strengthen these businesses against the increasing influence of private equity (PE) firms.

These services are tailored to maintain private ownership while equipping businesses with the competitive advantages typically enjoyed by PE-backed entities.

Elite Trades Enhances Support for Privately Owned Home Service Businesses Amidst Private Equity Industry Pressure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8843/208137_e9bc264634545985_001full.jpg

Empowering Private Ownership with Corporate-Level Advantages

Recognizing the challenges faced by privately owned businesses in an industry trending towards PE acquisitions, Elite Trades is dedicated to equipping these companies with critical resources that foster growth and operational efficiency.

"We are enhancing our support for privately owned businesses to ensure they receive the benefits of scale and access to shared resources that private equity firms offer their acquisitions," said Eric Smith, CEO of Elite Trades.

Building Businesses for Sustainability, Not Just Sale

Elite Trades commits to long-term growth and sustainability, countering the PE model that often focuses on preparing companies for a profitable sale.

"Our mission is to help business owners build companies they would be crazy to sell, ensuring that these businesses thrive over generations, keeping them competitive and robust in the face of external pressures and ensuring they remain in the hands of those who founded them. By focusing on building a company as if you - or someone you care deeply about - will manage it forever, we instill a culture rich in loyalty, dedication, and craftsmanship," Smith added.

Upholding Core Values: Integrity, Purpose, Solutions, Craftsmanship, Legacy, and Action

Elite Trades upholds a commitment to integrity, purpose-driven solutions, and superior craftsmanship. By enhancing the operational standards and business strategies of trades services, the company meets the immediate needs of business owners and contributes to the welfare of countless households.

The company also aids in the development of the next generation of tradespeople. Services at Elite Trades are designed to build a lasting legacy through actionable steps that make a tangible difference.

Offering a Robust Alternative to Private Equity

The new initiatives from Elite Trades provide a sustainable alternative for business owners who wish to retain control and uphold their independence. By implementing Elite Trades proprietary operational resources, marketing support and other shared service, Elite Trades ensures these businesses are not only equipped to succeed but also to preserve their legacy and community presence.

"Unlike private equity models, our strategy is to build companies to last, not just to prepare them for sale. We invest in the longevity and success of our clients, fostering a culture rich in loyalty, dedication, craftsmanship, integrity, and ultimately profits," Smith emphasized.

For further details on Elite Trades' commitment to supporting privately owned home service businesses and to explore the enhanced services, business owners can visit https://EliteTrades.com.

