Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) has made significant strides in solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the decentralized finance landscape. Leveraging strategic collaborations and our technological innovations, Wellfield is actively shaping the future of digital finance. Now that many regulatory obstacles are being resolved, we will accelerate our go-to-market and traffic building efforts, benefiting the industry as a whole. To put this in context, the following clarifies our positioning and value proposition:

DeFi Strategy and Positioning: Wellfield positions Coinmama as the premier platform to access best in class DeFi services. The recent launch of decentralized trading on Coinmama.com represents a milestone in its strategic roadmap. With a user base exceeding 3.5 million registered users and growing, Coinmama offers a trusted platform for accessing the largest decentralized exchange venues across Ethereum, thereby simplifying the DeFi experience for mainstream users.

Advancements in Our Innovative Protocols: Wellfield's pioneering efforts include two flagship protocols: LiquiFy and Bitcoin-DeFi. The patent application on Bitcoin-DeFi underscores our commitment to enabling decentralized finance solutions connected to Bitcoin, particularly as Bitcoin gains recognition as an asset class. Bridging the gap between Bitcoin's foundational strengths and the dynamic world of DeFi is essential to our mission. LiquiFy, another groundbreaking protocol, facilitates optimized liquidity utilization and creation, catering to diverse investor profiles. Both protocols exemplify Wellfield's unwavering commitment to innovation.

Partnerships with Innovation: Wellfield Technologies Inc. leverages Fireblocks' renowned platform for securely managing digital assets to enhance its offerings globally. Wellfield's initiatives, such as Coinmama's self-custody wallet leveraging Fireblocks technology, and innovative DeFi protocols adapted to the Optimism Layer 2 solution, exemplify its dedication to scalability and improved user experience.

Overall, Wellfield Technologies Inc. is enhancing its unique DeFi services through Coinmama's web and mobile platforms, driving innovation, accessibility, and security in the DeFi space, empowering its users.

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions that leverage blockchain technology for consumers and institutions. Our retail platform Coinmama provides seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.8 million registered users across 180 countries, including friendly self-custody solutions and disruptive DeFi services. Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets as a real-world-asset tokenization platform with our flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver, backed by physical metal custodied with the Royal Canadian Mint. Expanding our offerings for institutional clients, we acquired Brane Trust and are working towards regulatory approval to operate as Canada's second qualified digital asset custodian.

For further information contact:

Wellfield Technologies Inc.

Levy Cohen, CEO

levyc@wellfield.io

(832) 483-2575

Ryan Graybill, Investor Relations

ryan.graybill@wellfield.io

