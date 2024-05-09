Collaboration with Dell Technologies provides customers with increased efficiency, security and scalability

Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies, via the Extended Technologies Complete program to bring affordable and innovative hybrid cloud solutions for backup, data protection, and long-term retention to customers.

In a time marked by the exponential growth of data, organizations worldwide face the need for efficient and cost-effective storage solutions. The Wasabi-Dell collaboration addresses this challenge by providing flexible, efficient hybrid cloud solutions enabling users to optimize their data management processes while simultaneously reducing overall costs.

"Dell is a clear industry leader with a broad and deep portfolio of transformative technology," stated David Friend, co-founder and chief executive officer at Wasabi Technologies. "This collaboration will extend the reach of Wasabi's cloud storage to a broader audience, catering to users in search of a dependable, economical solutions for safeguarding their data archives over the long haul."

Long-Term Data Retention to the Cloud

The cloud has become the preferred location for long-term data backup retention and disaster recovery. Dell's PowerProtect Data Domain appliances natively tiers data to Wasabi, enabling customers to benefit from a complete data protection solution for on-premises storage with long-term cloud retention. In addition, Wasabi integrates with Dell NetWorker CloudBoost to bring long term retention in the cloud to existing NetWorker customers.

"The collaboration between Wasabi Technologies and Dell Technologies presents a powerful solution for organizations grappling with data growth," remarked Dave McCarthy, research vice president at IDC. "Organizations need a hybrid cloud infrastructure that is efficient and cost-effective, and that has the ability to scale with them during their data management journey. This collaboration meets these challenges head on."

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry's fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they're free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry's fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

