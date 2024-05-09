HARMAN Audio Talks Podcast: The Sound of Being Human

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / HARMAN

With Jude Rogers

Why do songs prompt memories, drive obsessions, bond us with strangers or make us dance?

Jude Rogers got to the bottom of these questions with her book "The Sound of Being Human: How Music Shapes Our Lives".

In this episode of the Audio Talks podcast, the renowned author and music critic talks to our host Oisin Lunny about the world of sound and shares fascinating insights from neuroscientists: Did you know how music affects the teenage brains? Or that babies can already perceive sounds in the womb and remember them later?

About this podcast

This is Audio Talks. A podcast on all things audio presented to you by HARMAN, which includes JBL, Harman Kardon, and AKG. Initially started during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring people together through the power of music, Audio Talks finds itself in Season 9. Hosted by Oisin Lunny, professional music journalist, presenter, and broadcaster, Audio Talks brings together a constantly changing line-up of audio experts, music industry legends, and car audio innovators to explore music and audio from every angle.

