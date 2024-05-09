Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
WKN: 889082 | ISIN: US2774321002 | Ticker-Symbol: EAC
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 15:50
Eastman Chemical: Eastman: New Study by Stagwell's The Harris Poll Reveals New Yorkers Favor Molecular Recycling As Solution to Waste Crisis

Eastman

KINGSPORT, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / A recent survey conducted by Stagwell's The Harris Poll shows that while the waste crisis is a top-tier environmental concern for New Yorkers, they don't see a plastic ban as a viable solution. Molecular recycling is an innovative recycling method that allows consumers to keep their essential plastic products, and 78% of New Yorkers say it is a positive solution to the plastic waste crisis.

The study, which surveyed 1,092 New Yorkers across different political parties and demographics, found that around 60% of respondents believe molecular recycling would alleviate the burden of recycling and contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle. Read the full press release here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Eastman on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Eastman
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eastman
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Eastman



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
