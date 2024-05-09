Wood Group (John) Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09
John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Annual General Meeting - Voting Results
Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share.
At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 9 May 2024, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting
Resolutions 16 to 19 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.
The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:
Resolutions
Votes For (Including Discretionary)
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld*
% of Issued Share Capital Voted **
1
Annual report and financial statements 2023
527,702,651
99.99%
50,551
0.01%
527,753,202
967,590
76.28%
2
Remuneration report
504,400,042
95.41%
24,287,843
4.59%
528,687,885
32,906
76.42%
3
Re-elect Roy A Franklin
518,339,689
98.04%
10,357,215
1.96%
528,696,904
23,887
76.42%
4
Re-elect Ken Gilmartin
528,566,847
99.98%
131,556
0.02%
528,698,403
22,388
76.42%
5
Re-elect Nigel Mills
520,872,720
98.78%
6,457,415
1.22%
527,330,135
1,390,656
76.22%
6
Re-elect Adrian Marsh
520,880,442
98.78%
6,446,207
1.22%
527,326,649
1,394,142
76.22%
7
Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen
520,853,389
98.77%
6,468,575
1.23%
527,321,964
1,398,827
76.22%
8
Re-elect Susan Steele
520,857,363
98.77%
6,475,908
1.23%
527,333,271
1,387,520
76.22%
9
Re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer
506,775,896
96.10%
20,549,408
3.90%
527,325,304
1,395,487
76.22%
10
Elect David Lockwood
527,244,893
99.98%
84,979
0.02%
527,329,872
1,390,919
76.22%
11
Elect Arvind Balan
522,329,260
99.05%
5,004,265
0.95%
527,333,525
1,387,266
76.22%
12
Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors
527,418,671
99.76%
1,281,871
0.24%
528,700,542
20,250
76.42%
13
Authorisation of auditors' remuneration
528,627,351
99.99%
63,438
0.01%
528,690,789
30,003
76.42%
14
To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure
507,021,852
95.90%
21,686,350
4.10%
528,708,202
12,589
76.42%
15
Authority to allot shares
515,490,514
97.50%
13,210,662
2.50%
528,701,176
19,615
76.42%
16
Disapply pre-emption rights
509,325,937
96.58%
18,014,008
3.42%
527,339,945
1,380,846
76.22%
17
Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment
509,641,321
96.64%
17,703,403
3.36%
527,344,724
1,376,067
76.22%
18
Authority to purchase own shares
525,706,115
99.70%
1,582,915
0.30%
527,289,030
1,431,762
76.22%
19
Notice of general meetings
517,957,826
98.22%
9,395,918
1.78%
527,353,744
1,367,048
76.22%
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation.
These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Notification authorised by:
Martin J McIntyre
Company Secretary