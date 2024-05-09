Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - CB Therapeutics, a premier biotechnology firm specializing in precision fermentation, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: Retinol, the quintessential solution for achieving radiant and youthful skin. Long revered by skincare experts for its transformative properties, Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, now enters a new era of production thanks to CB Therapeutics' cutting-edge precision fermentation and synthetic biology techniques.

This groundbreaking process revolutionizes Retinol production, enabling rapid, clean, and eco-friendly synthesis of both the compound itself and its derivatives. Unlike conventional methods, precision fermentation minimizes resource consumption and significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with production. Moreover, it facilitates the seamless development and production of novel Retinol variants with enhanced properties, promising a new frontier in skincare innovation.

Sher Butt, CEO of CB Therapeutics, expressed enthusiasm about this development, highlighting the global demand for eco-friendly alternatives in the skincare industry. "We are thrilled to be at the forefront of the clean wellness and beauty revolution," remarked Butt. "With only a select few biotech companies achieving this feat, we take pride in our contribution to advancing sustainable practices in the industry."

Dr. Jacob Vogan, CSO at CB Therapeutics said, "We are extending an invitation to companies in the clean beauty and wellness space for collaboration, envisioning the creation of unparalleled products in the sector."

CB Therapeutics' expertise in synthetic genomics and bio-engineering has significantly advanced its proprietary production platform of microorganisms, enzymes, and production processes. After more than nine years of research and development, the CB Therapeutics team can produce a broad range of phytochemicals faster, utilizing fewer resources, at greater yields, and with more purity, consistency, and efficiency than competing platforms.

Sher Ali Butt

CEO, CB Therapeutics

sher@cbthera.com

