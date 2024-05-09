OGadget Tech: Luwu Intelligence Launches XGO-Rider, World's First Desktop Wheel-Legged Robot with AI

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Luwu Intelligence, a pioneer in modern robotics technology, proudly unveils XGO-Rider, a groundbreaking desktop robot that revolutionizes personal AI companionship and mobility.









Over the past decade, the wheeled-legged robot's innovative configuration has attracted significant attention from research institutes and businesses alike. Combining wheels and legs, wheeled-legged robots are capable of both wheel-driven locomotion and leg-like movement, using the wheels as pivots for leg extension and walking, akin to bipedal robots. This fusion cleverly integrates the agility of wheeled robots with the obstacle negotiation capabilities of legged robots, showcasing unique advantages.

Compact yet powerful, XGO-Rider is a new companion designed to sit right on users' desks, providing agile and versatile functionality at a competitive price point. With its innovative design, XGO-Rider integrates advanced AI features powered by the Raspberry Pi CM4 core module and ChatGPT technology.

XGO-Rider is equipped with a suite of AI capabilities, including Gesture Recognition, Face Detection, Skeleton Recognition, and more, offering users a wide range of image and voice interactions for seamless communication and engagement.

What sets XGO-Rider apart is its agile, stable, and omni-directional movement enabled by its wheel-legged design, which adapts to various terrain obstacles with precision, thanks to IMU feedback technology.

True to its commitment to accessibility and innovation, XGO-Rider is open-sourced, allowing users to program it using Blocky and Python, with Robot Operating System (ROS) packages available for developers to explore and expand its capabilities. The micro:bit version of XGO-Rider, compatible with the makecode/MicroBlocks/Python programming, is ideal for children's introductory programming education.

"We are thrilled to introduce XGO-Rider, the world's first desktop wheel-legged robot with AI," announced PengFei Liu, CEO of Luwu Intelligence. "With XGO-Rider, we aim to redefine personal robotics, empowering users to explore new possibilities and interactions in their everyday lives."

"XGO-Rider" makes adaptive decisions in various environments by gathering environmental and self-status information through sensors. The primary sensor, the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), detects the robot's acceleration, angular velocity, and posture. The controller serves as the bridge between software and hardware. Upon receiving sensor information, the controller calculates the robot's current posture based on preset algorithms and sends control commands to actuators. Simultaneously, sensor data serves as feedback signals, allowing adjustment of control commands by comparing expected and actual postures. "We have designed efficient and stable control algorithms to achieve various complex movements of 'XGO-Rider' through posture estimation and control, dynamic modeling and control strategies, and feedback control," explained Lin Tao regarding the robot's self-balancing control methods.

XGO-Rider is set to revolutionize desktop robotics and is now available on Kickstarter. For more information, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/xgorobot/xgo-rider-desktop-two-wheel-legged-robot-with-ai.

