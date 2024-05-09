BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Elisabeth Scott as a non-executive director of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) with effect from today.

Ms Scott has over 35 years' experience in the asset management industry. She began her career as an investment manager with the British Investment Trust and worked in the Hong Kong asset management industry from 1992 until 2008, latterly as managing director and country head of Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Ltd. She also chaired the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association between 2005 and 2007.

Ms Scott has been a non-executive director of investment companies since 2011. She is currently the chair of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc and India Capital Growth Fund Ltd and a non-executive director of Capital Group UK Management Company and Allianz Technology Trust PLC. She chaired the Association of Investment Companies from January 2021 until January 2024.

Ms Scott will serve as a member of the Company's Audit Committee and Management Engagement Committee. She currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There is no other information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Scott.

Caroline Driscoll

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 9 May 2024