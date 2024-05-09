Corza Medical Inc.: Corza Medical Named "Best Overall MedTech Company" in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

Corza Medical today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall MedTech Company" award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

Corza Medical provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies and features industry-leading brands. The company partners closely with clinicians and surgical providers to create a differentiated surgical experience through remarkable products and services that save time, money, and effort. Working with diverse healthcare providers ranging from hospital administrators to private practices, this exceptional medical device company is relentlessly focused on delivering products and services that are customer-centric and consistently perform to surgeons' exact needs when treating their patients.

Corza Medical's three major global business units enable technologies across a spectrum of health: Biosurgery, Wound Closure, and Ophthalmology. The Corza Medical Biosurgery unit provides best-in-class, innovative technology that helps control bleeding during surgery. The Wound Closure unit offers industry-leading needle technology that pairs with advanced traditional and barbed sutures to deliver wound-closure capabilities. Lastly, the Ophthalmology unit focuses on improving care through high-performance instrumentation, surgical lenses, and other innovative technologies.

"We believe it takes a three-pronged approach: digitally surround the customer, be responsive and agile to customer needs, and provide a steady stream of needed technologies and services to facilitate the uninterrupted pursuit of their patient-care missions. Our trusted family of products is the result of listening to and collaborating with surgeons across specialties to gain a better understanding of what they need," said Tom Testa, CEO of Corza Medical. "This is an incredible accolade from MedTech Breakthrough and validates our mission in working closely with surgeons and other customers as we develop innovative solutions that address their specific challenges to better serve their patients."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Many companies shift their focus away from service and customer partnerships towards their latest innovations, resulting in a gap for partnerships involving essential surgical technologies," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Corza Medical is our "MedTech Company of the Year" for its high-performance technologies and its focus on customer service. By doing the critical little things right every day and every time, they deliver a differentiated experience and outstanding value to their customers globally. We are thrilled to recognize the entire Corza Medical team for a well-deserved 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award win."

The Company continues to make investments in a robust and differentiated digital ecosystem to be agile and effective when supporting customers. By acquiring key suppliers and manufacturing facilities globally, Corza also integrates its manufacturing and supply chain vertically. Technology and innovation centers have also been established to foster closer customer partnerships. Surgeons can collaborate with product engineers in medical-procedure simulations, "test driving" products and providing feedback that benefits product development and refinement.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies. With a global team of over 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor-partners, and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives, and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

