Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Global's Shannon Garcia Discusses Mentorship, Leadership, and How To Make Restaurants Better on the Extra Serving Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Yum! Brands



Originally posted on LinkedIn

Pizza Hut Global Chief Operating and Digital & Technology Officer Shannon Garcia recently sat down with Nation's Restaurant News at the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF)'s annual conference to talk about digital transformation and purpose-driven leadership.

Hear from Shannon on her goals for Pizza Hut and her passion for building digital solutions for restaurant team members and customers alike on the Extra Serving podcast by NRN.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com