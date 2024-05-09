Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
09.05.24
16:55 Uhr
127,95 Euro
+0,50
+0,39 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 16:50
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Global's Shannon Garcia Discusses Mentorship, Leadership, and How To Make Restaurants Better on the Extra Serving Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Yum! Brands

Originally posted on LinkedIn

Pizza Hut Global Chief Operating and Digital & Technology Officer Shannon Garcia recently sat down with Nation's Restaurant News at the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF)'s annual conference to talk about digital transformation and purpose-driven leadership.

Hear from Shannon on her goals for Pizza Hut and her passion for building digital solutions for restaurant team members and customers alike on the Extra Serving podcast by NRN.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
