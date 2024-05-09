Welter Healthcare Partners Earns Prestigious NCQA Credentials Verification Organization Certification

Achieving this honor places Welter Healthcare Partners in an elite group of six companies that have achieved the coveted URAC Accreditation and NCQA Certification for Credentials Verification Organization (CVO).

ARVADA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / RT Welter and Associates, Inc. DBA Welter Healthcare Partners (WHP), a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare business management solutions, proudly announces its achievement of National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) Certification. This recognition underscores WHP's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality, security, and excellence in credentials verification for over 30 years.

Welter Healthcare Partners Earns Prestigious NCQA Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) Certification

Achieving this honor places Welter Healthcare Partners in an elite group of six companies that have achieved the coveted URAC Accreditation and NCQA Certification for Credentials Verification Organization (CVO).

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. In recognition of its leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion, NCQA has won the Excellence in Diversity Award from the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed healthcare choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

CVO Certification includes rigorous on-site evaluations conducted by a team of healthcare professionals and certified credentialing specialists. A national oversight committee of physicians analyzes the team's findings and determines certification based on the CVO's compliance with NCQA standards.

"Our team at Welter Healthcare Partners is immensely proud to achieve NCQA CVO Certification," said Todd Welter, Chairman and CEO at WHP. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional CVO value and expertise to our clients. We are grateful for the validation of our dedication to quality, compliance, security, and accurate credentials verification and look forward to continuing to serve our clients with excellence."

The NCQA CVO Certification reinforces WHP's ability to provide managed healthcare services with excellence, benefiting both the organization and its members and clients. WHP's expertise and dedication are translated into tangible benefits for its clients, enabling them to navigate the complexities of network management and expansion successfully. With NCQA CVO Certification, and URAC CVO Accreditation, WHP reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in the healthcare industry.

For more information about Welter Healthcare Partners and its comprehensive healthcare management solutions, visit welterhp.com or contact Jennifer Heuer at jh@welterhp.com or 303-534-0388.

About Welter Healthcare Partners:

Welter Healthcare Partners (WHP) is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare business management solutions, and credentials verification; empowering physician practices, healthcare providers, payers, hospitals, and organizations of all types to thrive in the dynamic healthcare landscape so they can focus on providing the highest quality healthcare to their patients. With over 30 years of experience, WHP delivers unparalleled expertise and support to its clients, ensuring their success, sustainability, compliance, and profitability.

