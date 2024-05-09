Amea Power has started the construction of a 120 MW solar plant in northeastern Tunisia. Once operational, the plant is expected to generate 222 GWh of clean energy per year. Dubai-based Amea Power has started building a 120 MW solar plant in Tunisia. The project, located in northeastern Tunisia, is being implemented under a build-own-operate basis by Kairouan Solar Plant, a project company that is registered in Tunisia and fully owned by Amea Power. Financial close was reached on the $86 million project in September 2023, due to funding from International Finance Corp. and the African Development ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...