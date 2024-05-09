Cloud Kitchen Market to Reach $154.9 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 11.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The cloud kitchen market has experienced significant growth owing to change in consumer preferences toward convenience and online food delivery services, which has helped boost demand. Moreover, lower overhead costs as compared to traditional restaurants attract entrepreneurs to enter into cloud kitchen business. In addition, advancements in technology facilitate efficient operations and order management have collectively contributed to the rapid growth of the cloud kitchen market.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cloud Kitchen Market by Nature (Franchised and Standalone), Type (Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Shared Kitchen, and Kitchen Pods), and Product Type (Burger/Sandwich, Pizza, Pasta, Chicken, Seafood, Mexican/Asian Food, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "cloud kitchen market" was valued at $44.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $154.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The rapid expansion of the cloud kitchen market is fueled by shifting consumer preferences towards convenience and online food delivery services, with significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on traditional dine-in restaurants. As consumers increasingly opt for the ease of ordering food online, cloud kitchens emerge as a cost-effective solution tailored for delivery-only operations, catering to rise in demand for off-premises dining options. The pandemic has acted as a catalyst, accelerating the adoption of cloud kitchens as restaurants pivot toward delivery-centric models to adapt to restrictions and closures. Moreover, the scalability and flexibility of cloud kitchens attract both food entrepreneurs and established restaurant brands, offering opportunities for market expansion with reduced overhead costs.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $44.9 Billion? Market Size in 2032 $154.9 Billion? CAGR 11.0 % No. of Pages in Report 285 Segments Covered Nature, Type, Product Type, and Region Regional Scope?? North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa - Country Scope?? U.S., Canada, Mexico; UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia; China, Japan, India, Australia, ASEAN; Brazil, Argentina, Colombia; GCC, and South Africa Drivers Increasing demand for online food delivery services Cost-effectiveness and efficiency of cloud kitchen operations Adaptation to changing consumer preferences, especially post-COVID-19 Opportunities Expansion into underserved or untapped markets Integration of technology for enhanced operations and customer experience Restraints Intense competition in the food delivery market Challenges in maintaining food quality and consistency Regulatory hurdles and compliance issues

The franchised segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By nature, the franchised segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global cloud kitchen market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Franchised cloud kitchen accounts for a higher value share, as the segment has a larger customer base, which is loyal to its brand and product offerings. Such kitchens have unique trademarks that are used for promotional activities as well as for selling their products. These kitchens also provide or facilitate customer loyalty programs for customers who frequently order food from cloud kitchens. Furthermore, Halal Guys, a cloud kitchen is working with Fransmart, which is a franchise development company, to develop 400 new independent cloud kitchens to increase its delivery services. Hence, effective franchising strategies adopted by operators boost the growth of the cloud kitchen market.

The independent cloud kitchen segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the independent cloud kitchen segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global cloud kitchen market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Independent cloud kitchens dominate the market primarily owing to their agility, adaptability, and lower barriers to entry compared to traditional restaurant chains. Unlike established brands, independent operators can swiftly respond to changing consumer preferences, experiment with diverse cuisines, and pivot their offerings without the constraints of legacy infrastructure or brand image. Moreover, independent cloud kitchens often require less initial investment, as they can operate from smaller, more cost-effective locations and leverage shared kitchen spaces. As a result, less investment allows entrepreneurs and small businesses to enter the market more easily and compete alongside larger players. In addition, rise in online food delivery platforms has increased access to customers, enabling independent cloud kitchens to reach broader audiences and establish a loyal customer base without the need for extensive marketing budgets or physical storefronts.

The burger and sandwich segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By product type, the burger and sandwich segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global cloud kitchen market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. These classic comfort foods cater to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences, which makes them a popular choice for consumers across different demographics and cultures. Moreover, burgers and sandwiches are well-suited for delivery, as they travel well and maintain their quality during transit, ensuring a satisfying dining experience for customers ordering from cloud kitchens. Furthermore, the customizable nature of burgers and sandwiches allows for endless variations and innovative flavor combinations that enables cloud kitchen operators to differentiate their offerings and attract customers seeking unique culinary experiences. Thus, with the growing demand for convenient and affordable dining options, burgers and sandwiches continue to drive high sales rates in the cloud kitchen market globally, serving as staple menu items for both independent operators and established restaurant brands.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Rise in population and improved lifestyle are the key factors that drive the growth of the cloud kitchen market. Increase in purchasing power in the region majorly boosts sales of cloud kitchen products in the region. Moreover, consumers are increasingly opting for different types of fast food, resulting in a strong requirement of cloud kitchen products. Thus, the cloud kitchen market holds significant potential and is expected to experience a considerably higher growth rate during the forecast period in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Dahmakan

DoorDash

Ghost Kitchen Orlando

Keatz, Kitchen United

Kitopi Catering Services LLC

Rebel Foods

Starbucks Corporation

Swiggy

Zomato

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

